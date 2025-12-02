10 Mid-Season Blockbuster Trade Ideas Featuring Clippers, Lakers, And Warriors

The 2025-26 NBA season is shaking out differently for the Pacific Division’s big three, with roughly 20 games in the books as of early December.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a rough patch, sitting at 5-16 and 14th in the Western Conference. The early start was particularly brutal for them, with heavy losses like a 21-point defeat to the Utah Jazz and failing to crack 80 points against the Golden State Warriors. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have been steady when healthy, but injuries to key additions like Bradley Beal have disrupted chemistry, and their defense has slipped to one of the league’s weaker units. It’s a far cry from preseason expectations, and the front office is likely eyeing the trade market to steady the ship.

Across town, the Los Angeles Lakers are thriving at 15-5, locked in as a top contender for the Thunder’s No. 1 seed. The midseason splash for Luka Doncic last year has fully clicked this season, with him averaging 35.3 points, 8.9 assists, and 8.9 rebounds alongside a load-managed LeBron James, who’s still efficient at 40. Depth pieces like DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart, signed in the offseason, have rounded out the rotation, boosting their interior presence and perimeter defense. Their offense is clicking at a high clip, though there’s still work to be done on the defensive end. With James entering year 23, this feels like a group maximizing its championship window early.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are fluctuating at 11-10, floating around the playoff bubble in a stacked conference. Stephen Curry’s three-point shooting remains elite, and Jimmy Butler’s addition from last February has provided the two-way grit that fueled a strong finish to 2024-25. They’ve shown flashes, like a 22-5 record last year with both stars on the floor, but inconsistency has crept in with a grueling early schedule packed with back-to-backs and road trips, the most in the league. Draymond Green’s energy is a plus when controlled, and young players like Brandin Podziemski are contributing, but tweaks could help them push up the standings.

As the deadline approaches, these teams are primed for action. Here are 10 mid-season blockbuster trade ideas that could reshape the league.

1. Clippers Land A Star In Blockbuster Swap with Hornets

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: LaMelo Ball, Tidjane Salaun

Charlotte Hornets Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Chris Paul, 2030 first-round pick

The Clippers are desperate for a spark, and with LaMelo Ball’s name bubbling up in trade chatter after his reported frustration in Charlotte, this could be the reset they need. At 5-15, Los Angeles is mired in one of their worst stretches ever, with November’s skid leaving them 19th in offensive rating and 21st in defense.

Kawhi Leonard’s load management and James Harden’s iso-heavy play (26.9 PPG but on middling efficiency) haven’t meshed, and the bench lacks punch. Ball, averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists on 37.8% from the field in 14 games for the 6-15 Hornets, brings All-Star creativity and youth (he’s just 24).

Pairing him with Harden could unlock pick-and-roll chaos, easing the burden on Leonard and injecting pace, as the Clippers rank 28th in fast-break points.

But it’s not all sunshine. Ball’s injury history (he’s missed 30+ games in three of the last four seasons) is a red flag for a team already thin up front. Tidjane Salaun, the 20-year-old French forward drafted 4th in 2024, adds long-term upside as a 6’10” wing with defensive tools and a developing jumper, but he’s raw and averaging a modest 4.0 PPG.

This feels like a high-variance bet: Ball could turn the Clippers into a play-in threat if he stays healthy, but another ankle tweak might sink them deeper.

For Charlotte, this is a pragmatic pivot toward a rebuild. The Hornets are stuck in mediocrity without a clear co-star. John Collins (11.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG on 49.7% shooting in 21 games) provides immediate frontcourt scoring to pair with Brandon Miller, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (9.2 PPG off the bench, 34.0% from three) adds reliable spacing, and his two-year deal fits their timeline. Chris Paul, at 40, is on his farewell tour (2.9 PPG, 3.3 APG in limited minutes), offering veteran poise to mentor young guards like Kon Knueppel without blocking development.

The unprotected 2030 first from the Clippers, projected as a mid-to-late pick if LA rebounds, sweetens the pot for a lottery team eyeing the future.

Salary-wise, it works: Ball’s $37.9 million max deal is offset by Collins ($26M), Bogdanovic ($16M), and Paul’s $3.6M expiring contract.

The Hornets shed Ball’s long-term extension risk (through 2029) for flexibility, potentially flipping Collins at the deadline. It’s a fair exchange where Charlotte gains assets without gutting their core, while the Clippers gamble on Ball’s flair to salvage a lost season.

If executed, this could be the splash that gets LA back in the conversation, but only if the medicals check out.

2. Kings Land Deni Avdija To Save Their Lackluster Season

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings receive: Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, 2027 first-round pick (via SAC), 2027 first-round pick (via SAS), 2026 second-round pick (via SAC)

The Kings are 5-16 and spiraling. Sabonis is out weeks with a knee injury, DeRozan and LaVine are scoring in a vacuum, and no one on the roster can truly run an offense.

Enter Deni Avdija: 24 years old, 6’8″, currently putting up 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists on 37.8% from three in Portland. He’s become one of the league’s best point-forwards, capable of initiating, hitting pull-ups, and defending 1-through-4 at an elite level.

Drop him next to DeRozan and LaVine, and Sacramento instantly has a real playmaker who raises the floor and fits the timeline perfectly (signed through 2028).

Portland, 8-12 and sliding, gets Schroder (trade-eligible Dec. 15) as a veteran floor general on an expiring deal, Keon Ellis (the 3-and-D wing half the league is calling about), and a likely lottery pick in 2027. Clean salary match, no long-term money going out for the Blazers, and they add assets to a young core that still has Sharpe, Clingan, and Scoot Henderson.

The Kings go from unwatchable to interesting overnight. Avdija is exactly the connective piece they’ve lacked for three years. Portland cashes in on his breakout at peak value. Win-now move for one side, smart sell-high for the other.

3. Lakers Gain Depth And A Defensive Monster

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jonathan Isaac

Orlando Magic Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick (via LAL)

In a quieter move that could pay huge dividends for a contender, the Lakers would send out two rotation pieces and a distant second-rounder to bring in Orlando’s defensive unicorn, Jonathan Isaac.

The Lakers have one of the league’s best offenses thanks to the Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves pairing, but their defense sits just 13th in points allowed per 100 possessions. They’re particularly vulnerable against mobile bigs and wings who can stretch the floor.

Enter Jonathan Isaac, a 6’10” defender with a 7’3″ wingspan who’s built for modern schemes. In 15 games this season for the 13-8 Magic, he’s averaging 2.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.3 steals, and shooting 45.5% from the field in limited minutes, with recent outings showing flashes like nine points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 16 minutes against the Clippers.

The flip side is the immediate hit to bench production. Jarred Vanderbilt has been a steady energy guy off the pine, logging 12 points and 18 rebounds in a recent loss to Atlanta, and 14 points with eight boards against Portland. His rebounding and hustle have helped stabilize second units.

Dalton Knecht, the sophomore wing, is slowly fading away from the rotation; at 23, he’s a shooter with upside for the long haul. Parting with them, along with a far-off second-rounder, means thinning the rotation for a player whose injury history (just 118 games over four prior seasons) can’t be ignored. Isaac has suited up in most games so far this year, but any back spasms or knee issues could expose the depth concerns.

Orlando, pushing for a top-four spot in the East, gets an infusion of grit and shooting. Vanderbilt’s toughness fits seamlessly next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. He’s signed for two more years at $11.5 million, while Knecht addresses their need for floor spacing. The second-round pick is minor lottery insurance. They clear Isaac’s $15 million salary (under contract until 2029) for assets that match their win-now push.

This trade is a smart, low-cost gamble for the Lakers: Isaac’s tools could nudge their D into contender territory if he stays available for 50-plus games, but it relies on health and quick integration. For a team in LeBron’s window, the potential defensive boost outweighs the bench losses, though they’d feel Vanderbilt’s rebounding absence right away.

4. Hornets Form A Big 3 With Frontcourt Star

Proposed Trade Details

Charlotte Hornets receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz receive: Miles Bridges, Grant Williams, 2026 first-round pick (CHA), 2027 first-round swap pick (PHX/WAS/ORL/MEM)

The Hornets are 6-15, and LaMelo Ball’s start to the season hasn’t been the explosion everyone hoped for. Through 14 games played, he’s averaging 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, but his field goal percentage sits at a rough 37.8%, which is well below his career norms.

Turnovers are up too on 3.4 per game, at times hovering near four, and Charlotte’s offense ranks 23rd in efficiency despite his vision. Ball’s flashes of brilliance, like 30-point triple-doubles, keep the faith alive, but the inconsistency has the front office looking for ways to take pressure off him.

That’s where Lauri Markkanen steps in as the perfect complement. The 28-year-old forward is scorching for Utah at 28.0 points per game on 36.0% from three, adding 6.4 rebounds and reliable off-ball scoring.

Pair him with Ball’s passing and Brandon Miller’s emerging two-way game (averaging 17.0 points with strong perimeter D), and you’ve got a Big 3 that could transform Charlotte from lottery staple to play-in contender. Markkanen’s stretch-five ability opens driving lanes for Ball, potentially bumping his efficiency while Miller handles secondary creation. That combination could push the Hornets’ -4.7 net rating from bottom-7 to top-15.

For the 7-13 Jazz, this is pure rebuild fuel. They offload Markkanen’s $46.3 million deal for Miles Bridges (21.7 points, athletic finisher at the rim) and Grant Williams (solid 3-and-D bench piece), plus two firsts and swap rights to stockpile for the 2027 draft around Keyonte George and Walker Kessler. Salary balances out neatly, giving Utah cap relief and flexibility without losing their young core.

It’s a bold swing for Charlotte: committing to Ball as the cornerstone despite the slow start, betting the trio gels into something dangerous. If Ball shakes the shooting woes and Markkanen stays healthy, they compete seriously in the East. Utah walks away with assets to accelerate the tank: win-win if the pieces click.

5. Heat Bolster Backcourt With Gritty Defensive Guard

Proposed Trade Details

Miami Heat Receive: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Drew Smith, Pelle Larsson, 2029 first-round pick (via MIA)

The Miami Heat are humming at 14-7, locked into third in the East with the league’s fourth-ranked defense and a gritty edge that’s defined Erik Spoelstra’s squads.

Norman Powell’s been a revelation, dropping 30 points on his old team in a 140-123 rout of the Clippers, including six threes in a second-quarter explosion.

Tyler Herro, fresh off ankle surgery, is back and cooking with 20+ points in each of his first four games, while Bam Adebayo anchors everything at 19.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per outing. Second-year Kel’el Ware’s emerged as a double-double machine (11.8 points, 10.6 rebounds), giving them frontcourt depth that’s allowed Miami to hit 140 points five times already.

But their offense lags at 11th in efficiency. Herro and Powell thrive as scorers, yet the ball-handling can get stagnant without a true organizer to set screens and create off-ball looks.

That’s where Jrue Holiday fits like a glove. At 35, the veteran point guard’s still got juice, averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 assists, and elite perimeter defense (1.6 steals per game) through 12 appearances for Portland before a calf strain sidelined him.

His off-ball savvy and championship pedigree would let Herro slide to shooting guard, Powell hunt spots, and Adebayo feast in the mid-range without handling duties. Holiday’s the real PG Miami’s lacked since mid-2023, potentially bumping their assist rate while replacing Wiggins’ spot-up role on D. For a team that’s won seven of the last 10, this is the tweak that turns grit into a real contender.

Portland, slumping at 8-12, is primed for a rebuild around Deni Avdija’s triple-double heroics and Donovan Clingan. Wiggins, now with Miami but averaging 17.5 points on 49.6% shooting, brings secondary creation and wing defense they can flip at the deadline for more youth.

Drew Smith and Pelle Larsson add cheap depth on long-term deals, while the 2029 first (likely mid-round given Miami’s trajectory) stocks the future. Salary matches smoothly at $32.4 million, dumping Holiday’s longer deal for flexible contracts.

This deal accelerates Miami’s window without gutting the core: Holiday’s two years left align with Adebayo’s prime, adding a defensive pest that could make their switch schemes unstoppable.

Portland gets trade bait and picks to pivot fully to the youth. If Holiday stays healthy post-calf, Heat contenders get scarier; otherwise, it’s a low-risk add for a team that’s already punching above.

6. Magic Snag Nets’ Super Scorer In Low-Risk Deal

Proposed Trade Details

Orlando Magic Receive: Cam Thomas

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jett Howard, Noah Penda, 2026 second-round pick (via ORL), 2026 second-round pick (DET/MIL)

The Brooklyn Nets are in freefall at 4-16, one of the league’s biggest disappointments, and Cam Thomas, averaging 21.4 points on 40.2% shooting and 38.9% from three through his first 8 games before a hamstring strain, becomes trade-eligible on December 4.

On a qualifying offer, he’s unrestricted free agency-bound next summer unless extended, so the front office has little leverage. Dumping him for scraps makes sense in a rebuild; reports suggest they’re fielding calls to avoid losing him for nothing.

Orlando, cruising at 13-8 and fifth in the East with a top-nine defense, could use Thomas’s volume scoring (he’s hit 20-plus four times already) to address their 18th-ranked offense and perimeter spacing woes around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Thomas slots in seamlessly as a microwave sixth man or spot starter next to Jalen Suggs, giving the Magic a true shooter who thrives off screens. His pull-up game would open lanes for Banchero’s drives and Wagner’s cuts.

At 24, he’d be under team control post-trade with an easy extension, aligning with Orlando’s young core without blocking development. The cost? Depth pieces they can afford to move: Jett Howard, the 22-year-old wing, averaging just 5.6 points in limited rotation spots. Noah Penda, the 20-year-old forward, brings upside with 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 blocks in France last year. Low-minute now, but his feel and frame scream role-player potential. The seconds are throw-ins, low-value for a contender.

For Brooklyn, this nets young upside to build around: Howard’s off-ball shooting and Penda’s two-way potential fit a timeline reset, plus picks to hoard for the draft. It’s a savvy tweak for the Magic, adding scoring punch without losing stars like Suggs, Wagner, or Banchero, while the Nets accelerate their youth infusion.

7. Warriors Make The Most Awaited Move In Mega-Swap With Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors receive: Domantas Sabonis, Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2026 first-round pick (via GSW), 2031 first-round pick (via GSW)

Golden State (11-10) is still hunting for the missing piece that turns good into great. Enter Domantas Sabonis: before his partial meniscus tear in late November, the two-time All-Star was quietly putting up 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 51.0% from the field in 33.2 minutes.

More importantly, he’s reportedly unhappy with his reduced early-shot touches and the Kings’ chaotic spacing under new coach Doug Christie. At 29, Sabonis is a top-5 passer among bigs, shoots 34.4% career from three, and would instantly become the best offensive connector Curry and Butler have ever played with.

Pair that with Keon Ellis (25 years old, 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals), the exact 3-and-D wing half the league is calling about, and the Warriors upgrade both offense and perimeter defense in one swing.

Sacramento (5-16 and spiraling) finally hits the reset button. Jonathan Kuminga spent last summer openly flirting with the Kings and is playing on a short-term deal while clashing with Kerr. He lands exactly where he wants, giving Sacramento the explosive 22-year-old wing they’ve coveted. Moses Moody adds ready-now shooting, Trayce Jackson-Davis brings rim-running energy, and Buddy Hield (despite a brutal 30.8% from three so far) is a proven floor-spacer on a cheap $9 million deal.

Two unprotected Warriors firsts (2026 and 2031) give the Kings real lottery ammo for the first time in years.

The Warriors turn “pretty good” into a legit top-4 West threat with elite playmaking and defense. The Kings get the athletic reset they’ve needed since the Fox era ended, plus future capital. Sabonis in motion offense and Ellis locking wings could be nightmare fuel for the rest of the conference. Deadline bombshell? Absolutely possible in reality.

8. Toronto Gets Stronger As A True Contender Inside

Proposed Trade Details

Toronto Raptors Receive: Daniel Gafford, D’Angelo Russell

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jakob Poeltl, 2027 first-round pick (via TOR), 2028 second-round pick (via TOR)

Toronto is 14-7 and sitting pretty in fourth place in the East, with the league’s 9th-best net rating and a top-5 defense fueled by Scottie Barnes (19.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) and Immanuel Quickley (16.0 PPG, 6.3 APG).

The defense, elite on the perimeter, has been a quiet concern inside. Enter Daniel Gafford: the 27-year-old rim-runner is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks on 61.7% shooting in 23.5 minutes for Dallas.

He instantly becomes the best vertical threat Barnes and Quickley have ever played with, finishing lobs and erasing shots at the rim. D’Angelo Russell (11.7 PPG, 4.7 APG off the bench) adds instant microwave scoring and another ball-handler for late-clock situations, something Toronto has lacked when Quickley sits.

Shedding Jakob Poeltl (10.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG on elite efficiency) hurts the passing and screen quality, but his $19.5M through 2027 was the biggest movable contract on the books. By taking back Gafford’s cheaper $14.4M (expiring 2028) and Russell’s $5.7million, the Raptors drop roughly $5M in committed money next season (if Russell opts out) and stay under the second apron with room to extend Barnes and Quickley comfortably.

The 2027 first-rounder they send could become protected, meaning if things go south, they keep it. In a best-case scenario, it conveys as a late-teens pick anyway.

Toronto upgrades athleticism, rim protection, and bench scoring while creating real financial breathing room for the Barnes era. This is a classic contender move: sacrificing a good player (Poeltl) for two useful ones plus flexibility, all without touching the core. Darko Rajaković’s squad suddenly looks even scarier in a wide-open East.

9. Grizzlies Bet On Another Scorer To Unlock Ja Morant

Proposed Trade Details

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Anfernee Simons

Boston Celtics Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2028 first-round pick (via MEM), 2030 first-round pick (via ORL), 2030 second-round pick (via MEM)

The Boston Celtics are holding steady at 11-9, eighth in the East after falling short in the 2025 playoffs. Their backcourt depth has felt the pinch without a lockdown specialist off the bench.

Anfernee Simons has been a solid sixth man, averaging 13.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 40.7% from deep and 2.5 threes per game in 20 appearances, often leading the second unit in scoring, like his 18-point outing in a tight win over Cleveland.

But with Payton Pritchard emerging as a reliable spark and the team prioritizing versatility around Jayson Tatum (once healthy next year) and Jaylen Brown, Simons’ ball-dominant style has occasionally clashed in a motion-heavy system.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, on the other hand, is tailor-made for Boston’s championship blueprint: the 32-year-old vet is posting 7.6 points and 3.0 assists in 22.4 minutes across 21 games for Memphis, with elite perimeter defense and off-screen shooting that fits seamlessly next to Pritchard or Derrick White. Adding him on a two-year, $21.6 million deal gives the Celtics another championship-proven wing without disrupting the core.

Over in Memphis, the Grizzlies are 9-12 and treading water in the loaded West, a step back after trading Desmond Bane in the offseason. Ja Morant’s been the picture of frustration this season, averaging 17.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds on inefficient 35.9% shooting through 12 games, with reports of on-court tension with first-year coach Tuomas Iisalo.

Jaren Jackson Jr. remains a beast, but the offense ranks 25th without a consistent secondary creator post-Bane. Anfernee Simons, at 26 with a $27.6 million expiring deal, steps in as the exact shot creator they need: his pull-up threes (37% career) and scoring bursts (four 20+ point-games) could unlock Morant’s drives, giving Ja cleaner lanes and reducing his heliocentric load.

Pairing Simons with Morant and Jackson Jr. keeps the young core intact, aiming to compete now rather than risk Morant requesting out amid the coaching friction. It’s a low-cost retool that adds 20-plus points off the dribble without moving the franchise face.

Salary-wise, it balances neatly: Simons’ $27.6 million outgoing for KCP’s $21.6 million incoming leaves Boston with room under the second apron, while Memphis gains flexibility on the expiring wing. The two future first-rounders and another second sweeten it for the Celtics as future insurance.

For Boston, this is a defensive upgrade that deepens their title repeat bid without flash; for Memphis, it’s a calculated swing to steady Morant and salvage the season before trade demands escalate. KCP thrives in green, Simons revives the Grizzlies’ attack. High-stakes tweak for two teams at crossroads.

10. Pistons Get Trey Murphy III In All-Out Contending Move

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Tobias Harris, 2026 first-round pick (DET), 2028 first-round pick (DET), 2028 second-round pick (NYK), 2030 second-round pick (MIN)

The Pistons are on fire at 17-4, leading the East by a comfortable margin with a 13-game win streak earlier in the season that turned heads league-wide. Cade Cunningham’s All-NBA play (28.2 points, 9.3 assists) has everything clicking, from Jalen Duren’s paint dominance to Ausar Thompson’s two-way flashes, but they could use more wing spacing and scoring punch.

Trey Murphy III, 23, and signed for four more years at $25 million, is torching it in New Orleans with 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 46% shooting and 37.1% from three (on 8 attempts per game). He’s the modern forward they need: pull-up threats, cuts, and versatile D, who elevates without demanding the rock, potentially locking Detroit into the top seed for the whole regular season.

New Orleans is barely hanging on at 3-15, mired in the West’s basement with Zion Williamson sidelined indefinitely (another season-altering hamstring issue) and no clear path forward. Trey’s been a silver lining, but with a complete retool on the horizon and a roster in flux, flipping him now maximizes value.

Tobias Harris (14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds on 46% efficiency this year) brings veteran steadiness on an expiring $26.6 million deal, very easy to keep for leadership or reroute, while adding the 2026 and 2028 firsts plus two seconds from Detroit rebuilds the war chest for Zion’s eventual return or a full reset.

Salaries align at $25 million vs. $26.6 million, keeping Detroit flexible under the apron. The surging Pistons just fast-track contention with a stud wing here; the sinking Pelicans stockpile picks to escape the lottery rut. If Murphy syncs with Cade, Detroit’s East dominance gets scarier.