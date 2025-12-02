Celtics Could Be Without 2 Key Stars Against Knicks

The Boston Celtics head into their matchup with the New York Knicks facing some uncertainty around their lineup, as two key players remain on the injury report. Neemias Queta (ankle injury) and Derrick White (calf injury) are both listed as probable. Jayson Tatum (Achilles injury) is once again ruled out as he is still recovering.

Queta and White both missed Boston’s last outing, a tight 117-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even without them, the Celtics managed to grind out the victory thanks to Jaylen Brown’s all-around brilliance. Brown finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists while Payton Pritchard stole the show, though, erupting for 42 points and giving Boston the offensive burst it desperately needed. That win pushed the Celtics to 11-9, placing them eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The challenge only gets tougher from here. The Knicks have been one of the best teams in the East, surging to second with a 13-6 record and a four-game winning streak. Their latest outing was a dominant 116-94 win over the Raptors, a game where they controlled the pace from start to finish. Jalen Brunson continued his steady leadership with 18 points and seven assists, Karl-Anthony Towns delivered 22 points and eight rebounds, and Josh Hart stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points and 12 rebounds. New York is clicking on both ends and playing with the confidence of a team that expects to win every night.

The Knicks will be missing some pieces of their own. OG Anunoby (hamstring injury) remains out, along with Tery Jemison III (eye injury) and Landry Shamet (shoulder injury). Even so, New York’s depth, size, and physicality have allowed them to weather those losses without losing momentum.

For the Celtics, having Queta and White available would be huge. Queta brings interior presence and rebounding, while White is one of Boston’s most reliable two-way players. Without them, the Celtics will once again lean on Brown, Pritchard, and their depth to keep pace with a Knicks team that has looked sharp on both ends.

If Boston wants to pull off the win, they’ll need another high-energy performance and more than one scoring outburst. The Knicks are rolling, and the Celtics can’t afford to be short-handed in what could be a key early-season measuring-stick game.