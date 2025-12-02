Latest Stephen Curry Intel: How Far Is The Warriors Star From Returning To Action?

Stephen Curry is set to miss his second game for the Warriors this week, a crucial matchup against the defending champions, the Thunder, due to a quad contusion that he suffered against the Rockets five days ago.

According to ESPN’s Warriors insider Anthony Slater, Curry has not even resumed any activities on the court during training, and the timeline for his return remains murky.

“You will not see him tonight, you may not see him on the road trip, that’s still to be determined,” said Slater initially. “I saw him in the weight room the other night. He’s wearing a leg sleeve over that thigh contusion, he’s doing the bike, he’s doing some weight stuff, but he hasn’t been on the court.”

“He’s kind of obsessive about keeping his body in as good a condition as possible, to get back as quickly as possible, but he’s still a little bit away,” Slater concluded.

Slater highlighted that the four-day break that the Warriors will get after their three-game road trip, due to their elimination from the NBA Cup, will be very useful to rest the aging veterans of the Warriors, including Curry. Therefore, it is possible that we do not see Curry in any action until December 12, when the Warriors host the Timberwolves at home.

Steve Kerr Seems Optimistic On Stephen Curry’s Return Despite No Timeline

Following the Warriors’ 104-96 win against the Pelicans, their head coach, Steve Kerr, gave an interview on the ‘Willard and Dibs’ radio show where he spoke about how the Warriors organization is perceiving this stint with Curry.

“I don’t think any of us are too concerned that this is a long-term thing, but we also don’t have clarity on when he’s exactly going to play,” said Kerr.

Curry, as the primary option for the Warriors this season, has led all their scorers and averaged 27.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. The greatest shooter of all-time is averaging 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the three-point line.

Without Curry, a three-game road trip would be very tricky for the Warriors, but hopefully his younger brother, Seth Curry, who recently returned to the Warriors, will provide some floor spacing and offensive firepower to the team in his elder sibling’s absence.

We are anticipating more clarity on Curry’s return after the game against the Thunder tonight, as Slater has confirmed that the Warriors have yet to decide whether Curry will be available for the road trip to the East. But as Slater said, Curry is a bit away from his return and will likely miss more games beyond tonight.

They will face the 76ers, the Cavaliers, and the Bulls on this road trip before their four-day break from Dec 8 to Dec 12.