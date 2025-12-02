Latest Stephen Curry Intel: How Far Is The Warriors Star From Returning To Action?

Latest intel from ESPN's Warriors insider reveals how far Stephen Curry is from returning to action and how he's recovering from his quad injury.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to the Houston Rockets bench during a break in the action in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks to the Houston Rockets bench during a break in the action in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is set to miss his second game for the Warriors this week, a crucial matchup against the defending champions, the Thunder, due to a quad contusion that he suffered against the Rockets five days ago.

According to ESPN’s Warriors insider Anthony Slater, Curry has not even resumed any activities on the court during training, and the timeline for his return remains murky.

“You will not see him tonight, you may not see him on the road trip, that’s still to be determined,” said Slater initially. “I saw him in the weight room the other night. He’s wearing a leg sleeve over that thigh contusion, he’s doing the bike, he’s doing some weight stuff, but he hasn’t been on the court.”

“He’s kind of obsessive about keeping his body in as good a condition as possible, to get back as quickly as possible, but he’s still a little bit away,” Slater concluded.

Slater highlighted that the four-day break that the Warriors will get after their three-game road trip, due to their elimination from the NBA Cup, will be very useful to rest the aging veterans of the Warriors, including Curry. Therefore, it is possible that we do not see Curry in any action until December 12, when the Warriors host the Timberwolves at home.

 

Steve Kerr Seems Optimistic On Stephen Curry’s Return Despite No Timeline

Following the Warriors’ 104-96 win against the Pelicans, their head coach, Steve Kerr, gave an interview on the ‘Willard and Dibs’ radio show where he spoke about how the Warriors organization is perceiving this stint with Curry.

“I don’t think any of us are too concerned that this is a long-term thing, but we also don’t have clarity on when he’s exactly going to play,” said Kerr.

Curry, as the primary option for the Warriors this season, has led all their scorers and averaged 27.9 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.7 rebounds. The greatest shooter of all-time is averaging 47.1% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the three-point line.

Without Curry, a three-game road trip would be very tricky for the Warriors, but hopefully his younger brother, Seth Curry, who recently returned to the Warriors, will provide some floor spacing and offensive firepower to the team in his elder sibling’s absence.

We are anticipating more clarity on Curry’s return after the game against the Thunder tonight, as Slater has confirmed that the Warriors have yet to decide whether Curry will be available for the road trip to the East. But as Slater said, Curry is a bit away from his return and will likely miss more games beyond tonight.

They will face the 76ers, the Cavaliers, and the Bulls on this road trip before their four-day break from Dec 8 to Dec 12.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Hornets To Revisit Miles Bridges Trade Talks Amid $25M Contract Hurdle
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like