Hornets To Revisit Miles Bridges Trade Talks Amid $25M Contract Hurdle

The Hornets are expected to shop Miles Bridges during trade season, exploring deals once again despite a career-year.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Hornets are preparing to be active once again this trade season, and this time Miles Bridges is expected to be at the center of their discussions. According to Evan Sidery, Charlotte plans to explore potential deals for the forward after nearly moving him at last year’s deadline. It signals another possible reset for a franchise still searching for long-term stability.

Bridges, 27, is in the middle of a strong individual season, averaging 21.7 points per game, the highest mark of his career, along with 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 42.5 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three). His production has been one of the lone bright spots for the Hornets, but it has not translated to much team success.

At just 6-15, they are 12th in the East and 3.5 games back from the 10 seed. With LaMelo Ball expressing discontent with the situation, the pressure has risen for Charlotte to break the cycle of losing and start trending in a positive direction.

It starts with making the right trades, and even with the scoring surge, Bridges’ twenty-five million dollar salary could be difficult to move, making negotiations more complicated for teams interested in adding him.

Of course, Charlotte has explored multiple roster avenues in recent seasons, and shopping Bridges again reflects their willingness to reshape the team around younger talent. As the deadline approaches, the Hornets appear ready to listen to offers, but it remains to be seen what kind of deal they can strike.

For a player like Bridges, who can fit into any system, teams are sure to make compelling offers that include a young player or future draft pick.

As a struggling team in need of major changes, the Milwaukee Bucks could be desperate enough to trade for Bridges, and they have the assets to make a decent offer with Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent Jr., and AJ Green.

The Phoenix Suns are another potential fit for Bridges. As an average West team, they need more pieces to unlock their full potential, and Bridges’ shot-making may provide the boost they need. The only problem for the Suns is finding a good enough package to offer without giving up any of their core players in return.

Finally, there are the Bulls. They have cooled off after a hot start, but adding Bridges gives them another offensive weapon to play alongside Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Nikola Vucevic. If they are able to send Kevin Huerter in the deal, or someone like Matas Buzelis, it could be a positive addition to an ascending roster.

With some major legal and ethical baggage in his past, Bridges is not exactly clean when it comes to controversies, but he is good enough to make himself valuable in an NBA rotation. His skill set will be especially useful in the right situation, which is why teams are scrambling to call Mitch Kupchak for answers.

Bridges’ name will continue to surface as teams look for ways to shake up their rosters, and Charlotte knows this may be its best window to make a meaningful move. His production gives him real value, but the Hornets must decide whether he fits their long-term vision or if it is time to pivot toward a younger core. With the deadline approaching, this could be one of the defining decisions of their season.

