4 Best Coby White Trade Destinations Amid Latest Bulls Rumors

Coby White has been an integral member of the Chicago Bulls‘ core these past few seasons. Although White has been firmly positioned next to Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis as a key player in the rotation, recent updates hint at some changes in the future.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, White could be the odd man out in the Bulls’ rotation, as the franchise seems to be willing to part with him ahead of the trade deadline.

“Doesn’t mean they’ll actually move him before the Feb. 5 trade deadline,” Stein wrote. “But the Bulls have left the impression with rival teams inquiring about White that they are more open to trading White than they’ve ever been.”

This puts Coby White in an interesting position. As a talented young guard with exceptional scoring skills, he could prove meaningful to several teams around the league. With averages of 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 44.0% shooting from the field this season, a player such as White could also be in high demand.

White being on the trade block could be significant for the Bulls, who are currently placed 10th in the East with a 13-15 record. Facing a need to improve in a hurry, we explore four potential trade destinations that could help Chicago maximize its returns by trading Coby White.

Sacramento Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Dennis Schroder, Keon Ellis, 2027 first-round pick

Sacramento Kings Receive: Coby White, Dalen Terry

For the Sacramento Kings, this deal simply aligns with their rebuilding approach. Having expressed that only Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford are off the table in any trades, parting with Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis to acquire Coby White for the future seems worthwhile.

The Bulls may not be very satisfied with this trade at first, but there is some merit to it. Both Schroder and Ellis are guards with tremendous defensive upside. Given Chicago’s defensive rating of 117.7 (25th in the league), these additions could help improve its defense.

Schroder is an incredible two-way point guard. While averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 assists per game this season, the veteran guard also contributes with 0.8 steals per game. By playing the backup point guard role for Chicago, Schroder could further strengthen the team’s depth.

Along with Schroder, Ellis also positions himself as a reliable perimeter defender. Though his stats haven’t been impressive this season, averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 steals per game on 35.6% shooting from three-point range, he could be a promising addition to the Bulls’ system.

Brooklyn Nets

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, 2028 first-round pick (top-8 protected via PHI)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Coby White

The Brooklyn Nets are also a team undergoing a rebuild. Given their preference for gifted young players and expiring contracts, Coby White may be a more-than-ideal addition to their team.

In return for Coby White, the Bulls may benefit from adding Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe, and a first-round pick.

Though Buzelis has a lot of potential and his growth has been gradual, his development has been slow. With the need for a more explosive scorer, especially in the event of White’s departure, acquiring a player like Cam Thomas could prove ideal.

The Nets guard is averaging 21.4 points and 2.6 assists per game this season while shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range. While playmaking remains a weak point for the 24-year-old, there are very few players in the league who are as capable of scoring as he is.

By pairing Thomas with a gifted playmaker like Giddey, the Bulls could bring the best out of him. Should this plan fail, Chicago can always view this transaction as a short-term experiment owing to Thomas’ status as an expiring contract.

On the other hand, Sharpe may present more value as a backup center. With Vucevic in the final year of his deal and Collins recovering from injury, adding a reliable big man may help. With averages of 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, he could be a solid addition.

Golden State Warriors

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State Warriors Receive: Coby White

The Golden State Warriors are a team with title aspirations. Despite an impressive core, the team has struggled with consistent offensive production from its young players. By adding Coby White, the Warriors could address some of their scoring concerns and fortify their depth.

This deal has as much value for the Bulls as it does for the Warriors. Acquiring a gifted two-way player in Moses Moody, along with an athletic big man in Trayce Jackson-Davis, could present significant upside.

Moody has earned more playing time with Golden State this season, and rightfully so. He remains one of the best two-way players on the Warriors’ roster, and his constant hustle has been extremely valuable for the unit.

However, it is also evident that he deserves a bigger role in the rotation. In acknowledgment of his growth potential and his averages of 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game this season, the Bulls may see the value in trading for him.

While Moody serves as a meaningful addition to the team’s core, Jackson-Davis helps round out the big man rotation. Acting as a backup for Vucevic, Jackson-Davis’s arrival contributes to the team’s overall depth. Given his averages of 4.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season, he could prove to be serviceable.

Los Angeles Clippers

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., 2031 second-round pick

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Coby White, Julian Phillips

For the Clippers, parting with Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. may not be a priority. However, given their current standing (13th in the West), they are in dire need of an upgrade. On that note, acquiring a scorer like Coby White could prove worthwhile, primarily to amp up their scoring and chances of becoming competitive.

Meanwhile, the Bulls also gain something noteworthy from this deal. Much like the trade scenario with the Kings, this deal serves to improve Chicago’s defense. With Dunn being one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the league and Jones playing the role of a reliable 3-and-D veteran, the Bulls could be quite satisfied with this package.

Dunn is averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this season. While his offense is limited, his perimeter shooting (38.8% this season) could help Chicago in some capacity.

Similarly, Jones, who is averaging 10.5 points and 2.4 rebounds on 53.3% shooting from the field, also contributes 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on the defensive end. With the potential to strengthen the Bulls’ bench rotation, the team may view his return to Chicago favorably.

What Is The Ideal Package For Coby White?

Facilitating a trade for Coby White comes with its own set of challenges. For starters, White is an elite offensive point guard. But at a salary of $12.8 million, it is evident that he far outperforms his contract. It proves challenging to include White in trades for star-caliber players. In all honesty, however, that is how valuable he could be.

With this in mind, the Bulls may face challenges in finding a satisfying deal. At such a low price, Chicago is only likely to receive a gifted young player or a set of veterans and draft assets. Either way, the Bulls may not be entirely happy with the outcome.

From the deals mentioned in this article, trading with the Warriors or the Clippers may prove to be most worthwhile for both teams involved. But when factoring in White’s overall impact, Chicago may just be better off retaining the 25-year-old.