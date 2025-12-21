“F**k Yo’ Over Lil N***a”: Dejounte Murray Claps Back As NBA Fan Confronts Him For Messing Up His Parlay

The New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray had a confrontation with an NBA fan that recently went viral on social media. Murray was seen cursing at a stranger who confronted him for messing up his parlay.

“I actually got to tell you something though… You sold me on my over,” said the fan to Murray.

“F*k yo over, lil n**a,” responded a frustrated Murray.

“Why? What’s that about, bro?” asked the fan, seeming perplexed.

“Stop betting. Save your money!” responded Murray.

“Bro, I watch you hoop, bro. That’s the type of guy you are?” replied the fan. He then instantly turned to the camera and said, “This n**a just told me that? That’s why Jania is cheating on you, b****!”

The fan was trying to make an unruly reference to Murray’s personal life, who reportedly has a child with Instagram influencer Jania Meshell. And yet after the initial reaction, Murray took the gentleman’s route and gave him advice on saving his money instead of betting.

The NBA is looking to crack down on unruly behaviour directed from fans towards players in relation to their bets. But as much as the NBA can control what fans are permitted to do inside the arena, they can’t dictate what they do outside.

Moreover, it is a bit absurd to think that a fan bet his money on Dejounte Murray at a time like this. Murray is yet to play an NBA game this season and has not played since January 31, 2025. He ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing against the Celtics.

Therefore, betting your hard-earned money on a player who hasn’t played in months and then blaming him for losing your money is nothing short of outrageous. Hence, one cannot blame Murray for being enraged by such behaviour from fans, even if it is for engagement baiting.

The common timeline for a return from an Achilles rupture is at least one year, if not longer. Hence, we should expect an update on Murray within weeks from now. However, he did not do anything to warrant a confrontation like this.

Following a 3-22 start to the season, the Pelicans are currently on a four-game win streak with a 7-22 record as the 14th seed in the West. While they seem to be in a battle with the Kings and the Clippers over who is the worst team in the West, getting Murray back in action would definitely be a boost for the Pelicans.