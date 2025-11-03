Dejounte Murray Complains On IG After His Baby Mama Breaks Promise To Avoid Clubs

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray found himself at the center of social media drama this week after airing out a personal dispute with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Jania Meshell, on Instagram. The two, who share a child together, have had a rocky on-and-off relationship for years, but things boiled over after Meshell was spotted at clubs in Houston despite previously promising Murray she would avoid that lifestyle.

According to Murray’s posts, Meshell had told him she was traveling to Houston for work and to visit family. Instead, she was seen attending several nightclubs, which set off the NBA star. He took to Instagram to express frustration over what he called lies and disrespect and to defend himself against accusations that he was being controlling.

“The fact that y’all went from ‘oh she changed and living a great life’ to ‘he mad she outside’ is crazy. You wouldn’t be mad if you been asking for years for someone to be real on what they want, and they say they want a family and not be in the clubs no more cause it’s old? Then say they going to Houston to WORK and see family, but end up lying and avoiding me while in clubs unannounced? Y’all fans are sick.”

Murray’s frustration didn’t stop there. He also took issue with how Meshell’s decision affected their child, saying:

“Why wouldn’t I be mad she is sacrificing her son, missing school for being in the club shaking a**? Our kids having to be stuck in her mama’s house when she never communicated being in clubs? At least send the kids with the daddy and not ya mama.”

He continued defending his character, insisting that he’s always supported Meshell financially and emotionally.

“Let’s dead that lame narrative of she don’t work cause of me. I made sure she never wanted for money. I tried to get her back in school, learn how to open up salons, and I would fund it 100%. That sound like a real man tryna turn shawty from a girl to a boss.”

When one fan accused him of being ‘controlling,’ Dejounte Murray fired back with another lengthy message:

“Why I pay for a full-time nanny only for her to be able to have her time to work and do what she need? Propose to someone constantly lying and saying she want to be one place but really want be elsewhere? Sounds like a girl playing dangerous games to me.”

Meshell later responded on X, denying she lied to Dejounte Murray.

“I never LIED about going out. I didn’t communicate that I was going to the strip club after I left a bowling party. You know, I hope he finds someone to make him happy and is great to my daughter. Goodnight.”

The feud reignited memories of their earlier public spats. Back in September, Meshell was involved in a physical altercation at Murray’s birthday party, reportedly attacking another woman. The two had already separated by then but appeared to be trying to co-parent peacefully until this latest episode.

For now, Dejounte Murray is off the court as he recovers from an ACL injury and is expected to return to play for the New Orleans Pelicans around January. Still, the 29-year-old guard has made it clear that he wants privacy moving forward.

The saga between Murray and Meshell shows how personal conflicts can quickly spill into public view and how NBA stars often struggle to separate their private lives from their public image.