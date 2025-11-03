Charles Oakley Reveals He Kicked Dennis Rodman Out Of His Restaurant: "Grabbed Him By His Neck..."

Former NBA big man Charles Oakley has made it clear he isn’t the biggest fan of Dennis Rodman. Oakley appeared on The Art Of Dialogue, where he stated Rodman can’t shake his hand or speak to him and recounted throwing the Hall of Famer out of his restaurant.

“I had a restaurant in Florida, I was involved in a restaurant, Red Steakhouse,” Oakley said. “… I didn’t know he was going to be there. So both of us there at the same time and we [spoke] casually. That probably the last time we really spoke… He’s like ‘Oh, what you doing tonight? I heard you got a restaurant.’

“I said, ‘Yeah, we got a steakhouse on second of Washington,'” Oakley continued. “He said, ‘You going to be there?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going to be there about 7:30 or 8.’ So, it was about an hour, an hour and a half. I don’t know what he did in this hour and a half.”

Oakley started heading over to his restaurant at around 7:30, but stopped by at Prime 112 to speak to the owner. While there, he got a call informing him that Rodman had arrived, and he wasn’t exactly being a gentleman at the establishment. Oakley claims he was told that the five-time NBA champion was walking around eating out of people’s plates.

“So, I walked from Prime 112 around the corner,” Oakley stated. “I ain’t walked right in. So, I looked and peeped in the window, right? He walking around. I said, ‘Oh s***,’ So I go in. I went same way I went to bar. I went straight to him. I grabbed him by his neck and I pulled him out here. I pulled him out, and I said, ‘If I ever see you again, you better be in a police car.’ I threw him out, and it was just crazy.”

There are times when Oakley’s actions tend to seem unjustified, but this isn’t one of them. You can’t blame him for wanting Rodman out of the restaurant, as that is unacceptable behavior.

Rodman is known as an eccentric character, and this is just the latest example. Oakley reckons the two-time Defensive Player of the Year thought this was funny, but he couldn’t understand why.

Charles Oakley Says Dennis Rodman Looks Nasty

This wasn’t the only time that Oakley, who played 19 seasons in the NBA, spoke negatively of Rodman in the episode. The 61-year-old isn’t a fan of how he presents himself.

“Something happened to him from late Detroit, early Chicago, ’cause he wasn’t like that when he first got in the league,” Oakley said. “I think he just wanted so much attention. When you start putting so many holes in your ears and dyeing your hair and wearing dresses, and what would he do next? I don’t know.

“Ask Madonna or the Baywatch girl what he did,” Oakley added. “But if I was a female, I wouldn’t want to be with him. Just look nasty. A lot of chicks like guys like that. Look nasty, look crazy.”

Rodman, of course, dated Madonna and was briefly married to “Baywatch” star Carmen Electra. He has tied the knot three times in total and is currently dating singer Yella Yella.

Oakley wouldn’t be anywhere near Rodman if he were a woman, but he understands there is something about him that attracts them. Even Shaquille O’Neal was left stunned by how the most attractive women at clubs would be with him. O’Neal stated he has never witnessed anything quite like it in his life.