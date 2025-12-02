Boston Celtics Show Heart In Very Impressive Victory Over New York Knicks: Player Ratings

The Boston Celtics dug in deep to outlast the deeper and superior New York Knicks on Tuesday night, thanks to a monster 42-point performance from Jaylen Brown and some strong efforts from Derrick White (7 points in the last few minutes) and other role players.

The Celtics have now won four of their previous five games, and with some impressive wins on their resume this season, they seem to still be in the playoff hunt without Jayson Tatum. Boston had a massive lead entering the fourth quarter, but Mikal Bridges got hot and forced the Knicks back into the game.

Timely plays from Josh Minott and Jordan Walsh gave the Celtics some breathing room, allowing Brown and White to finish the game. The Knicks will be disappointed not to win the game despite getting 35 points from Mikal Bridges, 29 from Karl-Anthony Towns, and a double-double from Jalen Brunson.

After this very impressive result from the Celtics’ point of view and a disappointing one for the Knicks, let’s dive into the player ratings for the key performers from each team.

Boston Celtics Player Ratings

Jaylen Brown: A+

Game Stats: 42 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 16-24 FG, 2-6 3PT, 8-9 FT, 40 MIN

This was one of those nights where Jaylen Brown looked like he could get wherever he wanted. Once he got rolling in the second quarter, the entire energy inside the arena flipped. Suddenly, every touch felt dangerous for New York. He mixed in drives, pull-ups, and a couple of threes, but more importantly, he kept attacking even when the Knicks made their push. The breakaway dunk in the final seconds wasn’t just a highlight; it was the exclamation point on a game he controlled pretty much from the moment he caught fire.

Derrick White: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 8-16 FG, 4-12 3PT, 2-3 FT, 35 MIN

White once again played the role of Boston’s steadying hand. When the Knicks cut the lead to a single possession late in the fourth, he didn’t rush, didn’t tense up; he just rose up and buried shots the Celtics absolutely needed. His efficiency behind the arc wavered, but his decision-making never did. He guarded multiple positions, organized the offense, and made all the small winning plays that often get overshadowed until you look back and realize how much they mattered.

Josh Minott: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

Minott was one of the unexpected swing points of this game. The three he drilled out of the timeout stopped New York’s 12-0 run cold and shifted the game back toward Boston. On top of that, his energy on the boards and willingness to take open shots made him an extremely valuable bench piece tonight. The Celtics don’t win this one without his minutes.

Neemias Queta: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 4-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 21 MIN

Queta played to his strengths and didn’t try to color outside the lines. He finished everything around the rim, set bruising screens, and battled on the glass. New York dragged him into space a few times, but overall, he held his own and brought a steady physical presence that Boston needed on a night without their full frontcourt.

Jordan Walsh: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 19 MIN

Walsh made his minutes count, really count. His two putbacks in the fourth quarter were massive, stopping New York’s momentum and giving Boston the room it needed to regroup. He attacked the offensive glass with purpose and brought a ton of energy defensively. The confidence is growing, and the Celtics are starting to trust him in meaningful moments.

Anfernee Simons: B-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT, 24 MIN

Simons gave Boston some much-needed shot creation off the bench. When the offense bogged down, he was one of the few who could break down the defense, get into the mid-range, and generate clean looks. The outside shot didn’t fully cooperate, but he didn’t force anything and stayed within the flow.

Payton Pritchard: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-13 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-1 FT, 30 MIN

This wasn’t Pritchard’s sharpest night. He played with his usual energy, pushing tempo, staying active defensively, but the jumper just wouldn’t fall. Boston needed an additional perimeter scorer at a few points in the second half, and he couldn’t provide it. Still, he competed hard, moved the ball, and didn’t let the missed shots affect his engagement.

Sam Hauser: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 19 MIN

Hauser did what he’s supposed to do: space the floor, knock down open looks, avoid mistakes. He hit a couple of key threes and held up defensively better than expected when the Knicks tried to isolate him. Not a major storyline, but a clean, dependable outing.

Hugo Gonzalez: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-6 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 23 MIN

Gonzalez didn’t shoot well, but he gave maximum effort. He was active on the glass, stayed alert defensively, and kept cutting and moving even when he wasn’t rewarded with touches. He’s still adjusting to the pace and physicality, but the willingness to compete is there.

New York Knicks Player Ratings

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Game Stats: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 12-19 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 33 MIN

Towns gave Boston problems the entire night. Any time the Knicks needed a bucket early, they went to him, and he delivered, whether it was face-ups, quick drives, or soft finishes around the rim. He didn’t dominate in the fourth the way Bridges did, but he was efficient from start to finish and kept the Knicks steady through their early scoring burst and late comeback attempt.

Mikal Bridges: A

Game Stats: 35 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 12-17 FG, 8-12 3PT, 3-3 FT, 34 MIN

Bridges’ fourth quarter was something else. Knicks fans are going to remember how quickly he erased a double-digit deficit almost on his own. The threes were pure, and he found just enough space off screens to get clean looks. Even though his late miss hurt New York’s chances, that shouldn’t overshadow how brilliant he was overall. He’s starting to look more and more like a true No. 1 option.

Josh Hart: B+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 7-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-1 FT, 36 MIN

Hart played the exact brand of basketball New York leans on him for: tough, scrappy, and borderline chaotic at times. The outside shot was falling, which made him even more valuable, and he cleaned up possessions by attacking the glass and making smart passes. Defensively, he had some strong moments, although Boston’s wings eventually wore the Knicks down.

Jalen Brunson: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 6-21 FG, 1-8 3PT, 2-3 FT, 39 MIN

Brunson played at a high level with 11 assists, but he never found his touch scoring the ball. Boston threw size and length at him constantly, and while he still got to his spots, the usual mid-range rhythm wasn’t there. He battled, as he always does, but the Knicks needed more shotmaking from him to pull off the road win.

Miles McBride: B

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 3-6 FG, 3-5 3PT, 0-0 FT, 36 MIN

McBride hit some big threes to keep New York in the game at times, and he defended with his usual energy. For a guard who doesn’t always get heavy usage, he looked comfortable making an impact when Brunson rested. Solid, steady effort that kept the Knicks afloat.

Mitchell Robinson: C

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 4 BLK, 1-4 FT, 0-0 FG, 16 MIN

Robinson’s shot-blocking was impressive, but everything else was a struggle. Boston’s small-ball looks pulled him away from the rim, and he never fully adjusted. The missed free throws didn’t help either, especially in a tight game. Not his best night.

Tyler Kolek: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 15 MIN

Kolek made the right reads and didn’t try to play outside himself, but his lack of scoring punch limited his impact. Even if he tried to move the ball, he didn’t leave much of a stamp on the game.

Jordan Clarkson: C-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT, 23 MIN

Clarkson had a rough time generating clean looks. He hit one three and had a couple of nice drives, but Boston’s perimeter defenders made sure he never got comfortable. He tried to spark a run in the second half, but the efficiency just wasn’t there.