Karl-Anthony Towns Motivated To Sign Potential $150 Million Knicks Contract Extension

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks did not extend Karl-Anthony Towns’ contract before the October 20 deadline as he entered what could be his second-to-last season in New York. Before facing the Celtics, Karl-Anthony Towns spoke to Stefan Bondy from the New York Post and other media members after Knicks’ practice this morning and reflected on his intentions to stay with the team despite no friction on a contract extension.

“Me, Leon [Rose], Gersson [Rosas], and everyone, we’re great,” Towns said confidently. “I’ll go have lunch with them right now. We’re good,” clarifying his situation with the front office.

“Hell yeah, I want to stay here. Obviously, get a chance to play at home, get to see my family…It means more than the money, you know? So just being able to be here, be with the fans, be with my family, means a lot. I would like it to continue,” concluded Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns potentially has three seasons left on his contract, including the current season: 2025-26, 2026-27 (both guaranteed), and 2027-28 (player option). And over that period, he could earn as much as $171 million. Considering how much Towns says that he loves the Knicks, it is likely that he would accept the player option in his contract as well.

However, since he was traded from the Timberwolves, he is not eligible for a supermax extension and hence can only sign a two-year extension with the Knicks. Had he signed it this season, he could have added another $150 million to his career earnings.

He currently has over $400 million in career earnings and may even agree to sign for less, considering he said it’s not about the money for him. Considering his comments, the Knicks still have some time to discuss a potential extension with him over the next two seasons, which could be valued even more than the $150 million he was eligible for at this point.

The former No.1 overall pick has been crucial for this team ever since they traded Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves for him. He helped them have a deep run in the playoffs last season and is currently averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, while shooting 46.0% from the field following the Celtics game tonight.

The Knicks lost a nail-biting game against the Celtics at the TD Garden in Boston tonight. The final score was 117-123 as Jaylen Brown dropped 42 points for the Celtics. Mikal Bridges (35 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 64 points, and yet it wasn’t enough to carry the Knicks all the way.

Towns finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 12-of-19 from the field (63.25%) and 2-of-5 from the three-point line (40%). The Knicks’ record has now fallen to 13-7 after this loss, and they will now face the Hornets tomorrow (December 3) on the second night of a back-to-back.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India.
