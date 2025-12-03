Rich Paul Reveals The Unspoken Truth Behind Thunder’s Home Dominance

Max Kellerman revealed on the Bill Simmons podcast that Rich Paul believes the Thunder dominate at home because opposing teams arrive in Oklahoma City with low energy and little excitement.

Nov 26, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Thunder have been one of the toughest home teams in the NBA this season, but NBA agent Rich Paul believes there is more to it than talent and coaching. During an appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast, Max Kellerman shared an anecdote about why Paul thinks opponents struggle in Oklahoma City. His explanation pointed to something that has nothing to do with basketball itself.

“[Rich Paul’s] point was but yeah but they play in OKC, you gotta take some points off,” said Kellerman. “There is no energy when you get there. The teams they are gonna face are not energized. They are already thinking that in a couple of nights we are gonna be in L.A. and there is no juice.”

The Thunder are 20-1 this season and a perfect 10-0 on their home court. Everything has been clicking as Shai Gilgeous Alexander delivers another MVP-worthy campaign with averages of 32.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 54.5 percent shooting. While some attribute their record to skill and execution alone, Rich Paul gives credit to another source: the location.

In his mind, the reason you cannot compare Oklahoma City with other top contenders is how their opponents react to playing there. The idea suggests that some visiting teams arrive in Oklahoma City without the same level of focus or excitement they would have in larger markets like New York, Los Angeles, or Chicago, where players can enjoy the city with lavish parties and vibrant nightlife.

In Oklahoma City, there is a much smaller-town vibe with limited extracurricular activities. There is not nearly as much to do as in other cities, and not nearly the same kind of financial opportunities.

This organization has always had to play at a disadvantage regarding its small market status, and it has hindered its efforts to recruit top-tier talent around Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. On the flip side, however, it also helps give the Thunder an added edge on the court.

They are perceived as a place nobody wants to be, and it forces some players to check out before the action ever really begins. Whether that perception is fair or not, the Thunder have taken full advantage, turning their home floor into one of the hardest arenas in the league to steal a win from. The conversation adds another layer to how people around the league view Oklahoma City’s rise as a contender.

Unlike certain superteams in Miami or Phoenix, the Thunder are mostly homegrown after years of hoarding picks and developing their talent internally. The result is a budding dynasty on pace for a historic season as the defending NBA champions.

The Thunder have turned their home court into a true weapon, and the conversation around their advantage only highlights how firmly they have planted themselves among the league’s elite. Their approach, discipline, and homegrown core have reshaped expectations in Oklahoma City. As long as they maintain this identity and keep raising their standard of play, they will remain a force that every contender must take seriously.

