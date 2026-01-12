Shaquille O’Neal’s Nephew Shines With Epic Dunks: “Gonna Break Rim Soon”

Shaquille O’Neal’s larger-than-life presence has always followed him wherever basketball is played, and now that spotlight is finding its way to the next generation. This time, the buzz is not about one of his sons, but his nephew. Jarrett Harris is beginning to carve out his own lane, and he is doing it the loudest way possible. With dunks that look borderline violent, the 15-year-old has fans half joking, half serious when they say he might break a rim soon.

Harris already looks different the moment he steps on the floor. At 6 foot 5 and roughly 220 pounds, he is built like a college wing despite still being early in his high school career. Playing for Indianapolis Lutheran High School, he has become a fixture on highlight pages, not because of trick shots or fancy moves, but because of sheer force. When he gets downhill, defenders tend to get out of the way.

That presence went mainstream after a recent clip made the rounds online. The video showed Harris throwing down emphatic dunks with ease, and once fans connected the dots to his Hall of Fame uncle, the reactions snowballed. The comparisons are inevitable, but the style is different.

Shaquille O’Neal made his living crushing opponents on the block. Harris lives on the wing. He attacks off the dribble, runs the floor hard, and flashes perimeter skills that fit the modern game. And Shaq has raved about his nephew in the past as well.

Statistically, Harris is averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds this season. Those numbers are solid, though not eye-popping compared to elite national prospects. But stats miss the point right now. He is still growing, still adjusting, and still learning how to harness his body.

There is also a fearlessness to how he plays. Harris does not avoid contact. He invites it. That willingness to finish through bodies is a big reason his highlights resonate. When people say he might break a rim, they are reacting to how effortless the power already looks at such a young age.

Of course, the last name adds another layer. Being tied to one of the most dominant players the sport has ever seen brings attention and expectations, whether you ask for them or not. It also brings access. Mentorship. An understanding of what the grind really looks like beyond the highlights. Harris appears to be soaking that in while still trying to define himself as more than just Shaq’s nephew.

If his physical growth continues and his skill development keeps pace with his athletic gifts, Jarrett Harris could quickly become a name people talk about for more than social media dunks. For now, he is doing exactly what he should be doing at 15. Playing free and hard. Shaking rims. And reminding everyone that the O’Neal basketball bloodline is not done yet.