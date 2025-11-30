Warriors Sign Seth Curry To Boost Offense In Stephen Curry’s Absence

The Golden State Warriors have made their most logical move of the season by bringing back one of the NBA’s most reliable shooters at a moment when they need him most. With Stephen Curry sidelined for at least a week due to a quad contusion, the Warriors have officially signed Seth Curry for the rest of the season, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It’s a signing that was expected. Seth had initially signed with Golden State in September, but he was waived for salary cap reasons, which forced the Warriors to have a 14-man roster for the start of the season. The plan was to bring him back once December hits, and now it’s official.

And for the first time in their NBA careers, the Curry brothers will share the court on the same team.

The Warriors offense has struggled without Stephen Curry,

More important for Golden State is what Seth brings right now. The Warriors’ offense has stalled without Stephen, and even before his injury, they were stuck at 45.1% shooting from the floor as a team. They’ve been losing leads late, struggling to create space in half-court sets, and relying too heavily on Jimmy Butler to manufacture offense. Adding a career 43.3 percent three-point shooter immediately changes the geometry of the floor.

Last season, Seth led the league in three-point percentage at 45.6% with the Hornets.

Across his entire career, he has never dipped below 40% from deep when given consistent minutes. Even in a limited role, he bends defenses the moment he steps on the court. With Stephen out, the Warriors need gravity, spacing, and someone who can punish teams for collapsing on Butler or sagging off their shooters. Seth fits that role perfectly.

This move also helps stabilize the bench. Golden State has gotten uneven production from its second unit, and the lack of shooting outside of Brandin Podziemski has made its offense predictable. Adding Seth gives Steve Kerr a reliable floor spacer who can run off ball screens, knock down catch and shoot looks, and flow seamlessly in Golden State’s read-based system. He doesn’t need the ball; he moves well without it, and he understands how to play alongside high usage stars.

When Stephen returns, the fit only gets better. Defenses already panic when they see Curry running off screens, and adding another elite shooter forces even tougher choices. Draymond Green will have more passing outlets. Butler will find more room on his drives. Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga will get better spacing in lineups built around movement and quick decisions. Seth may not replace Stephen’s superstar impact, but he can keep the offense functional until the MVP returns.

The Warriors sit at 11-10 and are trying to avoid slipping in a packed Western Conference. Stephen’s absence is a major blow, but signing Seth gives them a real weapon at a time when they need every bit of help. And once Curry is back, fans will finally get to see something they’ve talked about for a decade.

Both Curry brothers, in the same uniform, launching threes together at Chase Center.

It took long enough, but for Golden State, it comes at the perfect time.