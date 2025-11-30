Hilarious Video Compilation Shows Rui Hachimura Constantly Forgetting Plays During Games

A new viral video has taken over the Lakers‘ social media, and this time the star of the clip wasn’t Luka Doncic, LeBron James, or Austin Reaves. It’s Rui Hachimura or, more importantly, Rui Hachimura forgetting where he needs to be on the floor. A fan account put together a compilation of moments from this season and last season that show Rui either drifting or standing still until someone yells his name out loud.

entire Lakers team always yelling at poor Rui 😭😭😭 (via @SlimSleepr) pic.twitter.com/8ccFQ6gjIC — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 29, 2025

The first clip shows Luka waving both arms and shouting “Rui! Rui!” during a possession against the Jazz, pointing urgently toward the corner. Rui, almost confused, casually jogs to the spot as Luka resets the play.

In another moment, LeBron is caught on the mic yelling “Rui! Rui! Rui!” during a game against the Mavericks. Rui immediately switches direction and makes the cut, as if someone turned on his GPS at the last second.

Then there’s the Mavericks clip from last season, when JJ Redick practically comes onto the court screaming for Rui to get into the paint. Rui takes a beat, processes the command, and finally walks right into the correct position.

Another recent moment showed him slowly drifting into the wrong area until a teammate yelled for him to keep moving to the corner.

Each clip fits together perfectly in the compilation, painting Rui as the lovable forward who sometimes forgets the playbook mid-possession.

Fans wasted no time turning the video into gold. The comment section produced some classics:

“The new Mario Chalmers.”

“Man’s the team therapist at this point.”

“Just gotta get his head in the game.”

“Rui in another dimension.”

“Does he not know the plays or sum?”

It’s the kind of lighthearted roasting Lakers fans love, especially because Rui always seems unfazed and good-humored on the floor.

And to be fair to Rui, once he does get the ball, he rarely misses. That’s what makes the compilation so funny. He may forget the play for a moment, but when the offense eventually finds him, he delivers. His efficiency has been one of the biggest advantages the Lakers have this season.

Hachimura is having his best year in the NBA. He’s averaging 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting a scorching 55.4% from the field and an incredible 48.5% from three. Those are elite role player numbers, and they’ve become a vital part of the Lakers’ success. When teams load up on Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves, or collapse on LeBron’s drives, Rui is the release valve who punishes defenses for leaving him.

His shooting has spaced the floor, his strength on cuts has created mismatches, and his comfort in catch-and-shoot situations has made him one of the most reliable options in JJ Redick’s system. The Lakers sit at 14-4 and second in the West, and Rui deserves real credit for that.

So while the internet has decided to crown him the king of forgetting where to stand, the Lakers will gladly take the trade-off: a few funny moments in exchange for elite efficiency. And knowing this team’s chemistry, Luka and LeBron will probably keep yelling his name anyway, even if Rui gets the play right.