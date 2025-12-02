Rui Hachimura Criticizes Lakers Players For Being Selfish After He Only Shot Once In 23 Minutes Against Suns

Rui Hachimura has been the Los Angeles Lakers‘ best shooter in this 2025-26 season, but he didn’t see the ball make its way to him all too often in the 125-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Hachimura took only one shot in 23 minutes against the Suns and was asked postgame whether that was down to his not being aggressive or his teammates not finding him.

“I don’t remember when I had the ball this whole game,” Hachimura said. “So, I mean, that’s happened. Playing with these guys, I signed up for that. I understand it. But with this, I think the whole team, and everyone knows, understands, that’s not how we’re gonna win.

“Those games that we’ve been winning, we’ve been passing to each other, we’ve been trusting each other, we play for each other, and then we winning these games,” Hachimura continued. “Yeah, it’s a tough one for me, but it is what it is. It’s one of those games I gotta just scratch out and play the next game.”

This was the third time in Hachimura’s tenure with the Lakers that he had attempted just one shot in the game. The 27-year-old didn’t play as many minutes in those other games, though.

The first instance was a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 24, 2023. Hachimura came off the bench that night and had three points (1-1 FG) in 14 minutes.

The second was against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 31, 2023. Hachimura did start against the Pelicans but exited the game after playing just eight minutes due to a left calf strain. He had four points (1-1 FG) that night, and you’d imagine he would have gotten a few more shots had he played the rest of the way.

So, this was really the first time that Hachimua, who went scoreless and had one rebound against the Suns, was barely involved in the offense to this extent since he established himself as a full-time starter. He has stated that he is content with his role on the Lakers, but he can’t be too happy about getting one shot.

Considering Hachimura has shot an excellent 46.1% from beyond the arc this season, the Lakers should have tried to find a way to get him more looks. They still might have lost, but the margin might not have been that big.

This loss dropped the Lakers to 15-5, and they now have a three-game road trip coming up. Hachimura was asked what adjustments the team needs to make, and he wants the ball to move around.

“We just got to trust each other, and then passing to each other,” Hachimura stated. “Of course, Luka and [Austin Reaves], they both have a ball all the time. So, they get a lot of attention. Of course, they trying to blitz them, they’re trying to double-team and all that.

“So, all the other guys got to be in the right spots and be ready to shoot,” Hachimura added. “Be ready to make another play… We’ve been good, we’ve been great. This is one game that we kind of messed it up, but I think today was the game that we didn’t really play for each other.”

That last bit sure is noteworthy. The Lakers cannot afford for this to become a theme at any point this season. We’ll see them take on the Toronto Raptors next at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.