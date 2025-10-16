Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Opens Up On Thunder Trade: “I Wanted To Flip The Script”

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oct 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up before the start of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t see his Clippers trade coming, but it became the turning point of his career. In a segment from ‘Starting 5,’ the Thunder star recalled the shock of being dealt to Oklahoma City in 2019 and how it motivated him to prove that the Thunder were the real winners of the deal.

“I didn’t see it coming,” said Shai. “I just remember thinking to myself that I had proved I was worth the pick and a good enough basketball player to be their starting point guard. I just remember thinking like, ‘Now I have to redo it all over again with the Thunder.’ I wanted to make sure Oklahoma City felt like, when it was all said and done, that they won the trade. So it might have looked one way at the time but my main focus was to flip the script.”

Before Shai was making history in OKC, he was just a young prospect in Los Angeles with his whole career ahead of him. As the 11th overall pick in 2018, he came into the league with heightened expectations and he was determined to live up to his full potential. After a modest rookie season, where he averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, he was traded to the Thunder as part of the blockbuster Paul George deal.

In exchange for a star-studded duo, the Clippers had to give up a haul of assets, but their biggest loss was SGA. They didn’t know what they had at the time, but Shai thought he had earned their trust and he never suspected being dealt after his very first season. Ever since that betrayal, the star guard has made it his mission to prove that the Thunder won that trade and most fans agree that he’s right.

Over the past six seasons, Shai has developed into one of the top players in the game, and he’s coming off one of the greatest seasons in recent NBA history. In 76 games, he averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on 51.9% shooting. As the NBA’s leading scorer, he won the MVP while leading the Thunder to the best record in the league (68-14). To top it off, he carried the Thunder to the NBA Finals, where they won their first championship over the Indiana Pacers. Shai was the MVP of the series with averages of 30.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over six games.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have been scrambling to find a solution after multiple failed seasons. The Paul George trade was a total disaster for the franchise that set them back and limited their success for several years. Today, they have nothing good to show for the SGA trade, and many suspect they are having some regrets over letting him go.

Looking back, it’s clear Shai Gilgeous-Alexander did more than just “flip the script.” What started as a shock trade turned into one of the most one-sided deals in recent NBA history. The Thunder now have a superstar and a championship to show for their patience, while the Clippers are still searching for answers. For Shai, it’s the ultimate full-circle moment, proving that the player once traded as a throw-in has become one of the defining talents of his generation.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Paul Pierce Paul Pierce Defends Claim That He’s A Better Pure Scorer Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Kevin Durant
Next Article Rockets Legend: LeBron James Didn’t Need To Have The Same Killer Mentality As Michael Jordan Or Kobe Bryant
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like