Paul Pierce Defends Claim That He’s A Better Pure Scorer Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Kevin Durant

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Paul Pierce
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; NBA retired player Paul Pierce poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Paul Pierce believes he was one of the most complete scorers in NBA history. During an appearance on Club Shay Shay, the Boston Celtics legend said he had “no offensive weaknesses,” arguing that unlike other great scorers, there wasn’t a single aspect of his game opponents could take away.

“I had no offensive weaknesses,” said Pierce. “Take all the top scorers, and take away the best thing they do. But the thing about me is you can’t even tell me ‘What’s the best thing I do’ offensively because I do all of them the same. You could say with Curry, take his shooting away. With Jordan, his fadeaway. What do you take away from me? I did it all well. I won a 3-point contest, I’ve dominated games from the three. Steph Curry was in the contest… Is he the greatest shooter ever? Well, I beat him. Who’s the greatest scorer? Kevin Durant? I can do everything he can do.”

Ranking the NBA’s greatest scorers isn’t such a simple task. Statistically, LeBron James has a claim to that title as the player with the most points in NBA history. If not LeBron, than most fans would make the case for Michael Jordan given his status as the GOAT. His mastery of the mid-range and elite finishing ability made him impossible to guard and helped the Bulls win six titles over eight years.

When it comes to making tough shots, or scoring in the clutch, very few players can top Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend was renowned for his scoring ability, often using crafty moves or bully tactics to best his opponents. He averaged 25.0 points for his career, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest shot-makers the game has ever seen.

In modern times, Kevin Durant is often cited as the greatest scorer, and it’s for good reason. As a 6’11” sniper who can do it all offensively, Durant’s scoring record is impressive and there are few who can consistently slow him down. As a four-time scoring leader, racking up points is second-nature for the basketball legend and his game still holds up today going into his 18th season.

Of course, according to Pierce, his game ranks right up there with the all-time greatest scorers. While the numbers might not show it (19.7 points per game for his career), Pierce had a gift for scoring that was often overlooked by the fans.He wasn’t flashy or powerful with the ball, but Pierce was so well-rounded offensively that he could score in myriads of ways.

As a jack of all trades and master of none, Pierce wasn’t the best in any particular category of the game but he did them all good enough to thrive during his NBA career. By the time he retired from the game, Pierce’s resume was stacked as a champion, 10x All-Star, and four-time All-NBA player.

Paul Pierce’s comments might raise some eyebrows, but his confidence reflects what made him great in the first place. Known as “The Truth,” he carved out a Hall of Fame career built on skill, footwork, and fearlessness against the league’s best defenders. While he may not top every scoring list, Pierce’s all-around offensive game and clutch reputation still put him in the conversation among the NBA’s most complete scorers.

