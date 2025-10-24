“Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Heard” – FBI Director Rips Stephen A. Smith For Claiming Donald Trump Is Taking Revenge Against NBA

The NBA finds itself in a rough spot at the moment, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith suggested on First Take on Thursday that this was U.S. President Donald Trump taking revenge against the league. The FBI arrested Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups earlier in the day as part of two separate gambling-related probes.

FBI Director Kash Patel had announced over 30 arrests in total, and here is what Smith had to say in the aftermath.

“You know what world that I live in, in terms of politics,” Smith began. “How many times, for one incident after another, have I said, Trump is coming. He’s coming. I’m gonna say it on national television again. Bad Bunny is performing at the Super Bowl, and all of a sudden you hearing ICE is gonna be there looking to engage in mass deportations.

“The Super Bowl, disrupting things,” Smith said. “Big night for the NBA, [Victor] Wembanyama put on a show. That has now been smeared because we’re talking about this story. Remember, Trump has a long, long history connected to the world of sports because he had those casinos… Don’t be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list. Because when you have got all of these protests that have been going out there and people that have been protesting against him and what have you.

“This man is coming,” Smith stated. “He’s coming… Anybody that has been around him. Anybody that has talked to him. Anybody that has seen his reactions from the sports leagues and the positions that people have taken, they are not surprised at what’s going on today. I’m watching a press conference with the Director of the FBI. Tell me when we’ve seen that?

“We’ve seen accusations before,” Smith continued. “We’ve seen athletes get in trouble with the law before. You don’t see the Director of the FBI having a press conference. It’s not coincidental, it’s not an accident. It’s a statement and it’s a warning that more is coming. And that’s what they’re saying here. I’m just telling you, it’s as serious as it gets.

“This ain’t the platform for me to get into it the way I’m going to get into it,” Smith added. “… Talk to people in the NBA, talk to people in the NFL, talk to people in the world of sports. They think this is like the tip of the iceberg… We don’t know where this is going to go, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Everybody better brace themselves. Because he’s coming.”

Billups was charged in connection with an illegal poker operation tied to the mafia. It has been alleged that he rigged poker games to steal millions from victims in the New York area. As for Rozier, he has been accused of taking himself out of games early as part of an illegal sports betting scheme.

These aren’t the only two notable names from the NBA who have landed in trouble. Former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon James is one of three men to be named a defendant in both of these cases.

Smith’s suggestion that this is part of Trump’s revenge was brought to Patel’s attention during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle. He laughed at the claim and dismissed it completely.

“I’m the FBI director,” Patel said. “I decide which arrests to conduct and which not to conduct. That may be the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard out of anyone in modern history, and I live most of my time in Washington, DC. It’s right up there with Adam Schiff. We arrest people for crimes.”

🚨 BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel FIRES BACK at Stephen A. Smith claiming the NBA gambling bust was “REVENGE” from President Trump for the NBA’s left-wing activism “That may be the single DUMBST thing I’ve ever heard out of anyone in modern history. And I live most of my time… pic.twitter.com/RUe8TwNJaK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

Many pointed out that this investigation actually began before Trump was in office. With a fair bit of backlash coming his way, Smith backtracked. He took to X to explain what he meant to say.

“Nothing to get ahead of here, people! I never denied or failed to mention that this FBI Investigation has been going on for years. I said Trump wasn’t inclined to stop it. He’s sparing no one because the man isn’t playing. He’s coming!! In no way am I attempting to even have an opinion on the legitimacy of this matter. I don’t know the facts of the case. I’m just saying don’t expect POTUS to spare anyone on this matter. And I stand by that. That’s all!”

Smith is likely to speak at length on this subject over the coming days. The 58-year-old has expressed a desire to get into politics, and it will be interesting to see what he has to say.