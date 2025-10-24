Kenyon Martin On Why Michael Jordan Can’t Be Honest As An NBA Analyst On “Insights To Excellence”

As Michael Jordan joins NBC's "Insights to Excellence" in the capacity of a special contributor, Kenyon Martin doubts how honest Jordan can be as an analyst.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Earlier in the summer, NBA legend Michael Jordan announced that he would be joining NBA on NBC as a “special contributor“. It was later revealed that Jordan would be providing key inputs during halftime breaks on a segment named “Insights to Excellence”.

Michael Jordan revealed that his reason for beginning a career as an analyst was a need to give back to the game. However, former NBA player Kenyon Martin raised doubts about how honest Jordan can be in the capacity of an analyst on a recent episode of “The Arena” podcast.

“How can he be honest in his assessment when most of the population looks at you as the number one on Mount Rushmore?” asked Martin. “How can you go on and give your honest critique of the ninth player on the f***ing team? Or the first guy on the team? Where it don’t come across like, ‘F***ing Mike hating again dawg?'”

“It’s not going to come across as genuine, ’cause I don’t think he’s going to be his genuine self in giving his honest critique of what he’s seeing. I don’t like it.”

Martin continued by highlighting how Michael Jordan is often perceived as the greatest individual basketball player of all time, a sentiment many would agree with.

However, when highlighting Jordan’s greatness, he added, “I just don’t think Mike can be honest. Going up there and critiquing people and giving his honest critique when somebody plays badly or is not doing the things that are up to his standards, or things like that. I don’t think he’s going to be true. He can’t be without it coming across as hate.”

Martin added that he and the panel of “The Arena” already face backlash from audiences for their comments, even while being as honest as possible. For someone like Jordan, a more significant personality and figure, such scrutiny could be counterproductive.

Martin made an interesting comparison between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, which could be the ideal way of explaining the situation.

Brady had an extremely successful NFL career, one that many would claim secures his position as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. But given his origins, from being picked No. 199 in the 2000 draft and not being viewed as a top prospect, he could relate more to the average player, having achieved greatness through sheer work ethic rather than athletic gifts.

Michael Jordan, on the other hand, was an otherworldly talent even before entering the NBA. Having raised the standard for individual brilliance with his performances, it would be a challenge for him to critique a player without using his own dominance as a benchmark.

To say that Jordan’s insight would be meaningless would be untrue. But Martin raises a valid concern about how authentic his critique might sound.

Following the debut of the segment after the Rockets-Thunder game, more episodes from Michael Jordan’s interview are expected to air during the course of the season. While the frequency is dependent on Jordan’s willingness to participate, the early response has been positive.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images “Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Heard” – FBI Director Rips Stephen A. Smith For Claiming Donald Trump Is Taking Revenge Against NBA
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like