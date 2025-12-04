Bulls Lose Promising Lottery Pick For The Season After Procedure

The Bulls will face a roster setback as their first-round pick from this year's draft will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after undergoing a surgery.

Sep 29, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (24) poses for photos during Chicago Bulls Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls looked like one of the most surprising teams after a strong start to the 2025-26 season. Unfortunately, this run of form didn’t last long, as the Bulls eventually fell off. Currently sitting in 11th place in the East, with a 9-12 record, the Bulls don’t appear to be a threat in the Eastern Conference.

While their current situation is disappointing, the Bulls will face another setback, as rookie forward Noa Essengue is reportedly expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan shed more light on this decision when he said, “I think the recommendation was to get it fixed now instead of waiting, because it’s something that could continue to be a problem for him. The decision was made pretty much some time today.”

Chicago selected Noa Essengue with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. At 18, the young forward demonstrated immense potential, primarily as a two-way player with impressive athleticism and defensive instincts. Although his shooting was underwhelming, most reports suggested that the forward had shown improvement in the area, projecting a bright future in the league.

Although Essengue has been viewed as a promising prospect, his appearances in the NBA have been limited due to his injuries. His two appearances in the regular season aren’t a proper reflection of his performance. Instead, his Summer League averages of 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 41.9% shooting from the field may be a better indicator of his potential.

 

What’s Next For The Chicago Bulls?

Noa Essengue’s injury comes at a bad time for the Chicago Bulls. Given that injuries have already plagued the team, with players such as Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, and Coby White sidelined, Chicago is in a vulnerable position.

Given how limited his role was in the rotation, losing Essengue doesn’t have a significant impact on the Bulls. Nevertheless, the team appears to lack the necessary tools to compete.

While Josh Giddey has been terrific, averaging 20.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game this season, the surrounding talent hasn’t been as noteworthy. Only Coby White, who is averaging 24.2 points and 6.2 assists per game, has looked like one of the major contributors.

Unfortunately, White’s continued struggles with injury recovery and limited impact on the team’s winning efforts present a poor outlook for Chicago moving forward.

Currently, the Bulls are a team stuck in limbo. Along with a talented core, Chicago also boasts some reliable veterans. But considering that these veterans are on expiring contracts, it is difficult to comprehend the Bulls’ approach to the season.

A rebuild around Giddey may seem like an avenue Chicago could consider. Given that the team has been closely linked to players such as Anthony Davis, the Bulls could look to make a splash ahead of the trade deadline to improve their chances moving forward.

