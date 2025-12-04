James Harden Is Shocked After Clippers Parted Ways With Chris Paul

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ decision to part ways with Chris Paul had a significant impact on several fans and personnel. On this note, Clippers superstar James Harden was also taken aback by the organization’s verdict.

Following the Clippers’ 115-92 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, James Harden spoke with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk on Paul’s dismissal and how surprised he was when he found out about it.

“Woke up and saw it on social media,” Harden said. “I’m just as confused and shocked as you guys, the world…Definitely surprised me, but not just Chris, it’s a lot we were dealing with, but that’s out of my hands. I got to focus on what I got to focus on and what I can control. I guess the front office felt that was the best decision for the organization.”

As James Harden mentioned, Chris Paul’s dismissal happened late at night after the team had already arrived in Atlanta to continue their road trip. With a five-game losing streak behind them, frustrations were mounting within the organization.

Suddenly, the news broke that Paul had been asked to return to Los Angeles, effectively cutting all ties between him and the franchise. The news was only confirmed after the veteran point guard posted his reaction on social media.

While speculation has arisen regarding the reason for Paul’s dismissal, with some sources suggesting that internal feuds and Paul’s constant critique caused it, there has been no official statement on the matter. In this regard, the most that has been divulged is Tyronn Lue’s statement highlighting that the veteran wasn’t a good fit for the team.

What Does Chris Paul’s Exit Mean For James Harden?

While Paul’s exit comes as a shock to many, it has virtually no impact on James Harden or the Los Angeles Clippers in the context of this season. Considering that the veteran point guard seldom received any playing time and wasn’t a meaningful contributor on the floor, the team will continue to function as normal.

For Harden and the Clippers, the greater concern that arises is consistency and getting back into the habit of winning. On this note, the win against the Hawks was a solid example of what Los Angeles is capable of.

James Harden led the charge against the Hawks, maintaining his elite form by posting 27 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and three steals on the night, shooting 11-of-24 from the field. He was closely supported by Kawhi Leonard (21 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Ivica Zubac (14 points, 17 rebounds).

Although a victory is a promising sign, especially amid this internal turmoil, the Clippers still sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 6-16 record. Facing a dire need to improve, Los Angeles could potentially make some roster upgrades as early as this month.