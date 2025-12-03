The Clippers’ Real Reason For Cutting Ties With Chris Paul Might Have Been Revealed

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a difficult start to the 2025-26 season, posting a 5-16 record following their latest loss to the Miami Heat. Now on a five-game losing streak, the Clippers hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks. However, in a monumental move, Los Angeles decided to send Chris Paul home, effectively cutting ties with him.

While there seems to be some uncertainty surrounding the franchise’s rationale behind this decision, former NBA player Lou Williams shared what the real reason might be on “Run It Back“.

“What I’ve gathered that brought an end to this abruptly was that there were a few scenarios in which CP [Paul] was holding people accountable,” Williams said. “From players to staff. From the coaching staff up to the front office. From what I understand, there was a situation where he even addressed the team and apologized and said, ‘Look, my criticisms are coming from a good place, and I want us to be a good team. I want us to get this right.’ And he was just holding guys accountable.”

Williams went on to address that the critique and the statements made by Chris Paul would be interpreted subjectively. But he continued by saying, “Down the line, there was a scenario where he was critical of the front office as well. I think that was the one that broke the camel’s back… I think that’s what brought this to a head at the early hours in Atlanta.”

“For a player who’s going to go down as a Hall of Famer, for somebody who’s going to have the opportunity to possibly be the first jersey retired in the rafters over there at the Intuit Dome and be the first to represent Lob City… this is such a sour way to go out,” he concluded. “It looks bad for all parties involved.”

Williams’ statement paints an interesting picture of the situation. If Chris Paul’s competitive and critical nature was perceived as threatening, it raises several questions regarding the culture of the Clippers organization.

Considering that Paul has been referred to as the ultimate winner, his approach appears to be one of a passionate contender eager to return to winning. Nevertheless, with Paul on his way back to Los Angeles, the curtain seems to be coming down on the veteran point guard’s career in a disappointing manner.

What Is Next For Chris Paul And The Clippers?

Chris Paul’s future appears largely uncertain at this stage. Although he seems to have been waived by the organization, no clear course of action seems available, especially since he is retiring at the end of the season. At most, Paul could consider signing a one-year deal with another team to have a proper farewell tour while still being in a position to compete.

Meanwhile, the Clippers may face bigger challenges ahead. Given the need to turn things around and return to winning ways, Los Angeles may be forced to make some major roster changes to help the franchise climb its way back into the playoff picture.