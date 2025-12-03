Draymond Green Sheds Light On OKC’s Chances Of Breaking Warriors’ Regular-Season Record

Draymond Green has had the honor and opportunity of being a core member of one of the most dominant regular-season teams the NBA has ever seen. Coming off the Golden State Warriors‘ 124-112 loss to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, Green had to acknowledge how great the Thunder were.

With the win over Golden State, OKC extended its winning streak to 13 games, improving to 21-1 on the season. While speaking with the media after the game, Draymond Green was asked whether the Thunder could beat the Warriors’ 73-9 record.

“It’s hard, man,” Green said. “But I do think they’re capable. You just need so many things to go right, though. From health, which they just kind of plowed right through health, it really doesn’t matter with this team. You need a lot of breaks to be going your way.”

“They’re on the right track,” he continued. “And like I said, they’re more than capable. But I think 73 wins took some years off my life. It’s hard. But like I said, they’re capable of a lot.”

As Draymond Green mentioned, OKC has looked unbeatable to start the 2025-26 season. Given the short turnaround from the NBA Finals, the Thunder have remained in championship shape as they prepare to repeat title success.

Led by the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder appear to be on the verge of becoming the NBA’s newest dynasty. With the league’s best defensive rating, as well as one of the best overall rosters in the NBA, OKC asserts its position as title favorites.

Can Draymond Green And The Warriors Upset OKC?

Tuesday night’s game was the second matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Golden State Warriors this season. Although the scorelines were vaguely similar, with OKC scoring above 120 points in both games, the latest game had some interesting takeaways.

Even without Stephen Curry for this matchup, Golden State took the fight to the Thunder. With Brandin Podziemski and Draymond Green leading the way from the starting lineup, the Warriors were far more competitive than they were in their first game against the Thunder.

Although Jimmy Butler was sidelined with a knee injury in the first half, the Warriors showed impressive tenacity. With bench players such as Pat Spencer, Buddy Hield, and Seth Curry stepping up, Golden State had a strong third-quarter showing, helping them get within striking distance.

Despite their best efforts, Golden State came up short. With Gilgeous-Alexander taking over in the final minutes, the gap widened, and OKC walked away with a comfortable win.

Nevertheless, Golden State almost found a way to beat the Thunder. With the battle lines drawn for the upcoming games, the Warriors could cause an upset if they succeed in identifying OKC’s weaknesses.