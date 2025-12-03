Tyronn Lue Gets Real On Clippers Parting Ways With Chris Paul: “Not A Good Fit”

The Clippers’ decision to send Chris Paul home has sparked a wave of reaction around the league, but no voice carries more weight inside the building than Ty Lue’s. The head coach addressed the move on Wednesday and made it clear he did not believe the separation was the ideal outcome. His comments suggested the situation was more about fit than performance.

“I do not like it. It just did not work out like we thought it would,” Lue said, via Caleb Johnson. “It just was not a good fit and we understood that. They made the choice and we have to move forward and see what we can do.”

Lue made sure to defend Paul’s impact and made it clear the team’s record was not the result of anything he did. He spoke openly about the respect he has for Paul and the disappointment he feels about how things unfolded.

“I do not think it helps our team, and I do not think the reason we are 5-16 is because of CP. I just think it was not a good fit for what he was looking for. I like CP, I have a lot of respect for him, he has been a friend of mine over the years, and you do not want to see a great go out like this.”

The exact circumstances of Paul’s departure are still unclear, but it is a bad look for everyone involved. As a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA player, and future Hall of Famer, he is arguably the best player in Clippers franchise history, and he deserved an ending befitting a legend.

Instead, he has been exiled and humiliated by the very franchise he gave his best years to. At 40, Paul was clearly no longer productive for the Clippers, but nobody expected him to be released just 21 games into his final season.

For Lue, the whole thing has been difficult to experience. While the “Lob City” era was before his time, he had tremendous respect for Paul and his history of greatness. So when their relationship was recently exposed as toxic, after they reportedly had not been on speaking terms for weeks, it told the story of how dysfunctional this team really is.

Among other problems, the Clippers lack unity in the locker room, and they could not handle it when Chris Paul came in and challenged everyone. In an effort to bring out the best in his team, he ended up alienating himself in the process, leading to resentment that ultimately caused the breakup.

It is a tragic turn of events for Paul and the Clippers that has only further destabilized an already chaotic campaign. As much as Lue claims not to like it, he likely played some role in Paul’s exit, and it is only a matter of time before we hear the full story.

The Clippers now have to move forward without one of the most respected veterans the league has ever seen, and the fallout from this decision will follow them for the rest of the season. Paul’s presence brought accountability and experience, and replacing that will not be easy for a group already searching for answers. As the dust settles, the Clippers must find a new direction, while Paul looks ahead to the next chapter of a remarkable career.