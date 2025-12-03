Doc Rivers Shuts Down Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Doc Rivers addressed the latest wave of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors on Wednesday, and the Bucks head coach made it clear he is tired of repeating himself. With speculation swirling once again, Rivers stepped in to shut down the conversation before it gained more traction.

“So here we go again,” said Rivers. “There have been no conversations. I want to make it clear, and I would say one more time, but for the fiftieth time, Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever. I cannot make that more clear. I go to the source. I talk to the source every single day. He loves Milwaukee and he loves the Bucks.”

Things have reached a breaking point in Milwaukee amid the team’s 9-13 start. With frustrations boiling over, the latest reporting suggests that Giannis may be ready to move on from the franchise. One report even claims he requested a trade to the Knicks this past summer.

It has been a recurring theme for years now, but Giannis himself is feeding the rumors with his recent social media activity. He has deleted almost all references to the Bucks and appears to be preparing for a clean slate. The only question is what comes next.

More than anything, Giannis, 30, is reportedly desperate to join a winning situation and has lost faith in the Bucks’ ability to build a contender. In New York, he could thrive on a competitive roster while expanding his brand in the country’s biggest market.

While the Knicks remain the favorites for Giannis, they are not the only team in contention. Franchises such as the Heat, Warriors, and Spurs are all in the running, and it will be a race to see who can assemble the best package first.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are doing everything they can to restore order. In what has been a turbulent season, the last thing Milwaukee wants is another round of speculation overshadowing the team and jeopardizing its future. Despite the rumors, Giannis is still on a three-year, $174 million deal, and the Bucks have control of his contract through 2027.

Even with an uncertain future, Rivers is going to keep following the script and defend his team until the very end. He refuses to question Giannis’ loyalty and will not let the rumors become a distraction. Sadly, there is nothing anyone can do to stop the noise now.

As long as the Bucks keep losing like this, Giannis’ future will always be in doubt. To turn things around and assure his loyalty, they need to prove they can still win at the highest level. As it stands, that is not the case with the roster as presently constructed.

Rivers can push back on the speculation as often as he wants, but the reality is that Milwaukee’s future rests on whether the Bucks can give Giannis a reason to believe again. The noise will not fade until the team starts winning, and every loss only adds more fuel to the conversation. For now, all the Bucks can do is stay focused on the court and hope results come quickly enough to steady the franchise.