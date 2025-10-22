Michael Jordan: “I Wish I Could Take A Magic Pill, Put On Shorts, And Go Out And Play The Game Of Basketball”

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan retired from the NBA after the 2002-03 season, marking the end of one of the greatest careers in sports. Over 20 years since his retirement, Jordan remains driven by the competitive spirit that made him one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Joining the NBA On NBC’s halftime segment, “Insights To Excellence”, the six-time NBA champion expressed how he wished he could return to the game.

“I have an obligation to the game of basketball,” Michael Jordan stated when asked why he was participating in the interview. “I think more or less, from a basketball player, is to pass on messages of success and dedication to the game of basketball.”

The interviewer followed up by asking whether Jordan still loved the game. The NBA legend responded, “Love it like you wouldn’t believe. In all honesty, I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts, and go out and play the game of basketball today.”

“Because that’s who I am,” Jordan continued. “That type of competition, that type of competitiveness is what I live for. And I miss it. I miss that aspect of playing the game of basketball. Being able to challenge myself against what people see as great basketball.”

Although the 14-time All-Star had aspirations of returning to the league, he was still grounded in reality, as he joked, “But it’s better for me to be sitting here, talking to you, as opposed to popping my Achilles and I’m in a wheelchair for a while.”

For his career, Michael Jordan has been one of the most successful players in NBA history. With a spotless NBA Finals record of 6-0, the Bulls legend cemented his legacy with an impressive resume that has certainly stood the test of time.

With a career average of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 49.7% from the field, he was one of the most effective players on both ends of the floor.

Since his retirement, the game of basketball has certainly changed. But considering his maniacal drive to be the best, there is no doubt that a player like Jordan would have found a way to adapt to the modern NBA.

Michael Jordan Hasn’t Picked Up A Ball In Years

Michael Jordan’s intention of joining NBC’s special segment was driven by his desire to “pay it forward” to the next generation. But when asked whether he still played the game casually, he responded by saying that he hadn’t even picked up a basketball in years.

Jordan recalled that the last time he shot a basketball was during the Ryder Cup, when he was meeting the owner of a house he had rented along with the owner’s grandchildren.

“He had a basketball court,” Jordan added. “He says, ‘I want you to shoot one free throw.’ I said, ‘Really?’ … So when I stepped up to shoot the free throw, that’s the most nervous I’ve been in years.”

“The reason being, those kids heard the stories from their parents about what I did thirty years ago. So the expectations are thirty years prior, and I haven’t touched a basketball.”

Although nervous, when asked whether he swished the free-throw attempt, Michael Jordan remained confident and said, “Absolutely.”

Since retiring, Jordan has rarely made appearances in the media, only showing up for special events such as the NBA’s 75th Anniversary and occasional golf tournaments. But with his role as a “special contributor” for NBC, fans are likely to see more of the NBA legend.