Luka Doncic Provides Injury Update After Loss To Warriors; Doctor Says It Is Concerning

A doctor suggests there is reason to be concerned about Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's groin injury.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring against Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 119-109 to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. While the loss itself was a bit concerning, the bigger worry after the game was a potential injury to Luka Doncic. Doncic was seen holding his groin in the fourth quarter, but he eased fears in his postgame press conference.

“It’s probably nothing,” Doncic said. “Just felt a little bit because my hip went that way. Felt it a little bit, probably nothing.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin revealed Doncic arrived for his press conference almost an hour and a half after the final buzzer. The reason? Well, the 26-year-old was receiving treatment on the inside of his right leg.

Doncic thinks there is nothing to be worried about, but Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT, disagrees. Jeffries stated on X that there is reason to be concerned.

“Luka Doncic had 43 points in 41 minutes, but towards the end of the game, he kept grabbing his right groin,” Jeffries stated. “This is something to be concerned [about] moving forward.”

If Doncic looks to be in discomfort in the coming games, then there would indeed be a reason to be worried. He missed 22 straight games last season with a calf injury, and the Lakers would be hoping there isn’t anything close to a repeat of that, as LeBron James is already sidelined due to sciatica.

You knew Doncic was going to have to carry a big load in James’ absence, and he put in a terrific performance against the Warriors. The five-time All-Star finished with 43 points (17-27 FG), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block on the night.

There was a lot of talk about Doncic’s physical transformation over the summer, and he did look great in the opener. A performance like that gets you the win on most nights, but he just didn’t get much help.

Austin Reaves put up 26 points, but 13 of those came in the final 10 minutes when the Warriors had built up a double-digit lead. Deandre Ayton was the only other Laker to get to double digits, as he recorded 10 points. This certainly wasn’t a debut to remember for the big man, who also had four turnovers.

The Lakers will need more production out of their role players in James’ absence. Even Doncic, for as great as he is, can only do so much.

The 0-1 Lakers are in action next against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10 PM ET. The Timberwolves, of course, were the ones who knocked them out in five games in the first round of the 2025 playoffs. It will be interesting to see what adjustments the Lakers have made to counter the challenges posed by the Anthony Edwards-led outfit.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) keeps the ball away from Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defends Officials After Controversial Kevin Durant Incident: “They Didn’t Do It On Purpose”
Next Article Sep 27, 2025; Bethpage, New York, USA; Michael Jordan watches the first hole on the penultimate day of competition for the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images Michael Jordan: “I Wish I Could Take A Magic Pill, Put On Shorts, And Go Out And Play The Game Of Basketball
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like