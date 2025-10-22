Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defends Officials After Controversial Kevin Durant Incident: “They Didn’t Do It On Purpose”

Oct 21, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) keeps the ball away from Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder, the NBA’s reigning champions, won their opening night fixture 125-124 in a nail-biting finish that went into double overtime against the Houston Rockets. The game would not have gone into double overtime if the officials had not made a mistake in the final seconds of the game, as Kevin Durant’s blunder may have cost the Rockets the game at the end of the first overtime.

During his post-game press conference, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed this moment with the Thunder media as claimed that while the officials made a mistake, it was not the officials’ fault.

“Yeah, Kevin definitely tried to call a timeout about three times, verbally and physically with his hands. I think the refs just missed it, but that’s life. You make mistakes in life, and you move on. Nothing too crazy about it.”

I turned the ball over a bunch tonight and focused on the next possession. So, same mentality for them. I don’t think they didn’t do it on purpose or anything. It’s just it’s life, you know. You miss things, you make mistakes, and you move on,” said the reigning Finals MVP. 

Grabbing a rebound with less than three seconds on the clock after the final shot of the first overtime, Durant tried to call a timeout so that the Rockets could advance the ball. The 37-year-old veteran did not realize that the Rockets were out of timeouts. Fortunately for him at the time, the officials did not see his signal, even though he had the ball and was signaling very vividly for a timeout.

 

Fans gave Durant hell about it on social media, and the veteran even blamed himself for the Rockets’ loss. The second overtime ended with another blunder from Durant as Gilgeous-Alexander drew a foul with less than three seconds left in the game to take the lead. Durant fouled out of the game, and Gilgeous-Alexander calmly iced the game from the free-throw line.

“I was just looking for space to get off a comfortable shot that I’m comfortable shooting. I turned and was about to shoot it. But I think he thought I was going to shoot it as well, and he left his feet, and I saw an opportunity to take advantage of it and worked in our favor,” said Gilgeous-Alexander while explaining how he drew the final foul on Durant.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers for the Thunder with 35 points, but he also stuffed the box score with five assists, five rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Despite shooting one-of-nine (11%) from beyond the arc on a night that began slowly, he came up clutch for the Thunder to take them over the finishing line.

If not for the multiple errors, one would also describe Durant’s game as solid on the opening night in his regular-season debut for the Rockets. He finished the game with 23 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

After the games, the official crew chief Zach Zarba reportedly admitted that none of the three officials saw Durant call for a timeout, and hence they did not stop the play. Thus, they believed they were still fair to not grant the technical foul as there was no stoppage of play.

Had the Rockets won this game, I am fairly certain this incident would not have received such a calm response from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But it’s good to see that he’s taking the gentleman’s route instead of cursing the officials for their mistake.

 

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
