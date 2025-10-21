NBA Fans Go Berserk As Kevin Durant Triggers Controversy With Costly Errors On Rockets’ Opening Night Against Thunder

The Rockets lost 124-125 on opening night against the defending champions, the OKC Thunder. Kevin Durant was looking to ruin the Thunder’s celebrations on opening night. But instead, the 37-year-old veteran gave the Rockets fans several reasons to be worried during the game.

From a missed free throw that could have decided the game at the end of the fourth quarter, then costing a crucial turnover that switched the momentum at the beginning of overtime, Durant was involved in multiple incidents he would like to forget.

However, the most controversial of them all was when he nearly cost the Rockets the game with a momentary lapse of reasoning in his judgment. After the final shot to end the first overtime at 115-115, Durant tried to call a timeout when the Rockets did not have any left. This, in usual circumstances, warrants a technical foul resulting in a free throw for the opposing team.

Kevin Durant called a time-out with no timeouts remains but the refs ignored it. Should have been a technical 👀 pic.twitter.com/OtTm1zfAoq — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) October 22, 2025

Fortunately for Durant, the officials did not see his signal in time, and despite several complaints from the Thunder’s bench and coaching staff, they decided to proceed to the second overtime. If the officials decided that Durant’s actions warranted a foul, the game would likely have been over, as the Thunder would have likely drained the free throw.

NBA fans saw this incident and went livid on social media. They could not believe how Durant got away with something as egregious as this.

“The script is already written.”

“It’s Day 1 and the refs are already messing up.”

“KD about to cry 🤣he knows he got lucky there lol.”

“Clear cheating from Houston and the NBA isn’t gonna do anything.”

“HOW TF U GET PAID 100 million and you don’t know shit that’s going on in the game?”

“That’s karma for Kevin Durant not getting a tech when he called a timeout, despite the Rockets not having any,” said a fan after his final foul cost the Rockets this opening game.

Durant ended up fouling out of the game in the final seconds as he gave the Thunder the chance to take the lead with less than three seconds left on the clock. The Rockets ended up losing this game as a result of those free throws. Durant finished the night with 23 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 56.3% from the field.

Despite valiant efforts from Alperen Sengun, who had 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists in this game, while shooting 62.5% from beyond the arc, the Rockets lost this game. Even after a slow start, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, led all scorers for the Thunder with 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while shooting 46.2% from the field.

Truly a night to forget for the NBA superstar against his former team.