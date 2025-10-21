5 Things We Learned After OKC Thunder Defeat Houston Rockets In Regular-Season Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened their title defense in style, with a championship ceremony and a double-overtime classic that reminded everyone why they’re the reigning champs. In a wild 125-124 victory over the Houston Rockets, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked every bit the MVP, pouring in 35 points and delivering clutch bucket after clutch bucket.

Kevin Durant, in his much-anticipated Rockets debut that had some controversial moments, added 23 points, while Alperen Sengun stole the show statistically with a monster 39-point performance to go along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. It was the kind of season opener that felt like a playoff preview, maybe even a sneak peek at a future Western Conference Finals matchup.

The season may be young, but this first game revealed plenty, and we cannot ignore some of the major talking points we have to discuss. Here are five things we learned from the Thunder’s thrilling opening-night win.

1. Oklahoma City Are Still The Best Team… And SGA Is The MVP

The Thunder picked up right where they left off. They were calm under pressure, balanced offensively, and locked in defensively when it mattered most. Even after a long championship celebration, there was no hint of complacency. Their system looked seamless, their chemistry undeniable.

The ball movement, the defensive rotations, and the trust in each other were all on display as they countered Houston’s relentless push. It’s early, but the Thunder already look like the team to beat once again. They have excellent on-ball defenders and know how to win games by playing as a team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, continues to justify every ounce of his MVP status. He didn’t just score 35 points; he dictated the game. Every possession in crunch time revolved around his poise and precision, especially from mid-range. Even if he uncharacteristically missed four free throws in the game overall, he made the big shots and drew the foul to ice the game while fouling out Kevin Durant.

Shai’s composure in double overtime was elite. He made no wasted motion, no panic, just steady brilliance. If this was a preview of his season, then his reign as MVP might be far from over, and he was the best player on the floor tonight.

2. Kevin Durant Has Aged Slightly And Will Accept A Secondary Role

Kevin Durant still has the silky jumper and scoring instincts that have defined his Hall of Fame career, but his debut with Houston revealed something different, which is natural. He is a player adjusting to a new phase. His 23 points came efficiently, but the explosive first step and late-game shot creation weren’t quite at the same level we’ve seen before.

At times, he deferred to Alperen Sengun (rightfully), a noticeable shift from the days when Durant was always the first option. He’s still elite, but he now fits more naturally as a secondary or even tertiary scorer; a dangerous luxury rather than the main offensive engine.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, this version of Durant could help the Rockets find balance. His veteran leadership and floor spacing will open up opportunities for Houston’s younger core, while his ability to deliver in key moments remains a security blanket.

Durant doesn’t need to average 30 anymore, but he must demand the ball more in clutch situations and maybe lock in a little bit more since he missed a clutch free-throw at the end of the game, had a critical turnover in OT, and fouled SGA, which iced the game for the Thunder. KD is still a great player, but the decline is there to see.

3. Houston Rockets Need To Organize Their Crunch-Time Offense

For much of the game, Houston’s offense flowed well with dynamic actions through Sengun. But when the game tightened late, everything ground to a halt. Their final possessions in both overtimes were heavy on isolation, light on structure, and at times confused about who should take the shot.

It’s a classic growing pain for a team with new chemistry and new roles. For all their talent, the Rockets looked like a group still searching for an identity when it mattered most. No doubt, they missed Fred VanVleet tonight because Reed Sheppard’s decision-making was frustrating at times.

That’s where head coach Ime Udoka needs to find answers. Houston’s young core can score with anyone, but they’ll need a late-game hierarchy and a go-to set they trust. Sengun can get it done when he has the ball in strong postiions, but they need to use Kevin Durant better. He had less than five field-goal attempts in the second half and 2OT, which is unacceptable. Luguentz Dort shut him out of possessions, but Udoka needs to get Durant open more to do what he does best: score.

4. Chet Holmgren Is Gunning For An All-NBA Season, And Lu Dort Will Be A DPOY Contender

Chet Holmgren’s performance screamed confidence. He played like a bona fide star on a championship team. His rim protection was elite, his perimeter defense fluid, and his offensive assertiveness noticeable from the jump. Posting 28 points and seven rebounds, Holmgren is showing his improvements on both ends.

If Holmgren continues this trajectory, his name will be impossible to leave out of All-Star and even All-NBA discussions. The blend of skill, versatility, and defensive impact he brings is unmatched for a player his age and size. The same praise has to be given to Luguentz Dort. Dort was exceptional defensively, limiting Durant to only 16 shot attempts.

Dort will be a contender for DPOY this season after finishing 4th in the race last year. He is strong, explosive, dedicated, and hungry to get stops. The Thunder will rely on Dort to shut down opposing stars every night, and based on his opening night performance, he will be on track to be a contender for DPOY.

Let’s be clear: Sengun was the best player on the floor for most of the night before Shai took over in crunch time. His 39 points came through a mix of strength, craft, and patience rarely seen from young players. He bullied everyone in the paint, dissected doubles with clever passes, and even hit five three-pointers.

What makes Sengun’s rise even more impressive is how central he’s become to Houston’s entire identity. The Rockets’ offense hums when he’s the hub, and he’s developed the conditioning and defensive awareness to stay on the court in all situations. So why will Sengun be an MVP candidate? Because the Rockets will very likely have a top-three seed in the West, and Sengun will be their best player on the stat sheet. Expect him to rank among the top five in MVP votes as a result, and while he won’t win it, he will be a factor.