Kevin Durant had some fun with the Oklahoma City Thunder crowd before tip-off on opening night. As fans booed him during pregame introductions, Durant turned toward the stands and booed them right back, laughing as he did it.

Kevin Durant booing the OKC crowd— KD is a menace. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dvq6UTynIj — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 21, 2025

The fans responded with boos of their own, leaving no room for interpretation about their feelings toward him. All these years after his departure, it’s impressive that Thunder fans still hold a grudge, but Durant is happy to play the villain.

It’s not by accident that Durant faced his former team tonight. As the defending NBA champions, it was also the Thunder’s ring night, and Durant was forced to watch the franchise celebrate the one thing he was never able to achieve there.

While there was some debate on whether Kevin should be there at all, he didn’t shy away from the event. In fact, he looked completely unbothered as he prepared for tip-off and even goaded the fans.

Durant, 37, played in OKC for the first nine years of his career, averaging 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 48.3% shooting. He was the face of the franchise and their beloved star who they thought would carry them to greatness.

Instead, Durant left in 2016 after a failed playoff run. By leaving to join the team that beat him (the Warriors), Durant essentially chose the easy route to a ring, and it drew massive criticism from fans, analysts, and former players who felt he ruined the NBA’s balance of power.

Today, Durant is with a new team (the Houston Rockets), but his mission hasn’t changed. With a stacked roster and a brilliant head coach, Kevin is committed to winning on his terms.

Now that he’s on a team that properly appreciates his status and keeps the focus on basketball, Durant is finally feeling at home again. While he may no longer be a supermax player, his story is far from over. In fact, this may only be the start of Durant’s latest chapter.

For now, with the NBA season officially underway, the Thunder are still the team to beat, and Durant is among the first to get a taste of them this season. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, they have a star-studded core capable of mounting a respectable title defense.

By all accounts, the road to the title leads through Oklahoma City, and that means Durant will have to take them down if he wants to succeed in Houston. Fortunately, he’ll have plenty of help this season in the form of players like Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

For Kevin Durant, booing the Thunder crowd wasn’t anything out of spite. Rather, it was a reminder that he’s still standing, still competing, and still chasing greatness with nothing held back. Whatever the fans may feel, Durant’s legacy in Oklahoma City is already written, and the next chapter might be the one that defines him most.