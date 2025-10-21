DeMarcus Cousins Questions Double Standard Between Luka Doncic And Peak James Harden

DeMarcus Cousins is calling out what he sees as a double standard in the NBA. During a recent appearance, the former All-Star questioned why James Harden was heavily criticized for his isolation-heavy style of play during his prime years, while Luka Doncic receives praise for using a nearly identical approach.

“When James Harden was at the peak of his career, one of the narratives was, ‘That style of play isn’t going to win championships,’” Cousins said on FanDuel TV. “Everybody was on board with that. Why is it now a change in tune when it comes to Luka, who plays a very similar style?”

Isolation players are a common archetype of NBA stars, but the attitude toward them has dramatically shifted in recent times. Where they used to be scorned and ridiculed, they are often celebrated and adored today. Nowhere is that change reflected more than in the comparison between James Harden and Luka Doncic.

At his peak with the Houston Rockets, Harden was everything for the franchise, and he carried them offensively to a degree very rarely seen. During his MVP campaign in 2017-18, he averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game on 44.9% shooting. He averaged 20.1 shot attempts per game with one of the highest usage rates in the NBA.

While Harden’s game led to individual dominance, it ultimately failed to translate into success for his team. The Rockets never got farther than the Western Conference Finals under his watch, and he has yet to win a championship after 16 years in the NBA.

Compare this to Luka Doncic’s career, and the differences are clear. Luka, like Harden, thrives with the ball in his hands. He’s at his best with complete control of the offense and the power to make his own decisions. That’s part of what makes him a premium scorer and playmaker. Unlike Harden, however, Doncic’s ball control is seen as a positive in his skill set.

Most fans don’t mind if Luka takes the most shots, and some are actively rooting for him to score every time he touches the ball. He was at the center of everything for the Mavericks and remains the focal point in Los Angeles.

This season, alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves, Doncic is primed for his best stretch yet. After averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game on 45.0% shooting in 2024-25, he believes there’s a whole new level to his game yet to be unlocked.

For better or worse, we know Doncic will have the ball in his hands. The only question is how he’ll respond. If he’s anything like Harden, he’ll play his game regardless of the noise, and the Lakers are doing everything they can to empower him to reach his absolute peak.

In truth, Cousins’ point isn’t about who’s better. For years, Harden was painted as selfish for doing what Doncic now gets praised for every game. The real difference may have less to do with results and more to do with timing, image, and how fans view greatness in a new NBA era.