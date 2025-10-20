Kevin Durant Explains Why Sacrificing $30 Million For Rockets Contract Extension Was A “No-Brainer”

Kevin Durant accepted a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Rockets after an entire summer of negotiations. It also involved considerations on ensuring that the Rockets maintain financial flexibility to make other roster moves like extending Tari Eason and potentially signing a player to the 15th roster spot after December due to second apron restrictions.

Therefore, despite being eligible for a $120 million max extension with the Rockets, Durant decided to sacrifice on $30 million in potential salary to ensure that the Rockets keep their future secure. His teammates categorized this move as a ‘generous’ gesture from the superstar.

Following the extension, Durant spoke to the Rockets media scrum after their final practice before the regular season opener against Thunder, where he addressed why he made this decision.

“I’m excited, that’s what the intent was when I came here. Trying to build with this group as long as possible, so it was a no-brainer to sign on that line,” said Durant when asked about what the contract extension meant to him.

“I mean just talking to Rafael [Stone], Ime [Udoka] on how they want to build the team and how I see myself in this organization. I just thought it was a perfect contract for us. So you I’m glad we can get that out the way.”

“We won’t have to worry about, you know, external noise throughout the season if I didn’t have a contract signed. So you just worry about basketball and focus on the season,” said Durant when asked about why he took $30 million lesser than what he could have asked for.

“Yeah, it means a lot. I mean, it’s NBA is a crazy place, but to have a contract solidified with a team that both sides wanted this to happen and feels like a real partnership. So, looking forward to keep building with the team and see where we go from here, I’m excited.”

Subsequently, a reporter asked Durant on what he saw with the vision of the franchise and the leadership that made him want to stay long-term and plan his retirement in Houston.

“Well, just how dedicated they were to turning this around and making Houston a contender again and you know and very dedicated to the city of Houston and this franchise. So, I could feel that as an opponent.”

“To walk in here every day. You see the attention to detail from everybody, not just the leadership of Rafael, and Ime and Tillman, but everybody who works in here is the level of detail that it takes to become a successful team and franchise,” said Durant in conclusion.

One of the key reasons why Durant seems to have taken lesser money was so that the Rockets could extend Tari Eason before Monday’s deadline. Unfortunately, the two sides could not come to an agreement, per NBA Insider Shams Charania and now Durant’s young teammate will enter restricted free agency next summer.

Durant is coming off a stellar 17th season in the NBA where he earned his 15th All-Star selection in the league. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebound, and 4.2 assists while shooting 43% from three-point range. It shows that Durant is still playing at an elite level despite the age concerns.

This generous move from Durant to accept $30 million lesser will go a long way in cementing his legacy with the Rockets, whether or not it converts to a championship in the future.