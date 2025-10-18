Kevin Durant Will Likely Not Sign A $120 Million Max Extension With Rockets Due To 1 Player

It was recently revealed by the Netflix docu-series ‘Starting 5’ that Kevin Durant plans to retire in Houston with the Rockets if possible. Since Durant does not plan to retire after this season, the only way that can happen is if he agrees on a contract extension with the Rockets.

Earlier, it was anticipated that the Rockets would be comfortable with letting Durant play out his expiring contract and negotiate after one season. However, it has now been reported that while negotiations remain ongoing, there is a high possibility that there is a lot of haggling between the two sides, mainly due to Tari Eason also being eligible for an extension.

According to ESPN’s NBA Insiders Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps, the Rockets will have to majorly factor in Eason’s imminent contract extension instead of giving Durant all the money he can ask for.

“The Rockets, under general manager Rafael Stone, have done an excellent job of managing their salary structure — and that will no doubt play a role in how Durant’s contract situation plays out, but also rookie scale extension candidate Tari Eason’s. With Fred VanVleet now likely to opt into his $25 million deal for next season after tearing his ACL last month, the Rockets have roughly $70 million to get both Durant and Eason signed and remain under the dreaded second luxury tax apron,” wrote Bontemps.

“As Tim implied, it is clear the Rockets are not offering Durant the two-year, $120 million max he is eligible for, otherwise the deal would be done. Durant has said on the record he sees himself staying in Houston. There is clearly some haggling going on beneath the max, and the number could very well be predicated on what happens with Eason as the Rockets manage the apron. There probably isn’t drama here, but it is worth pointing out Durant probably doesn’t fear unrestricted free agency either,” added Windhorst. Windhorst claims Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, are fairly confident that a deal will be done soon.

Eason has been a part of the Rockets’ young core and was drafted in the same year as Jabari Smith Jr., who earlier this summer also signed a $122 million extension with the Rockets. Despite his injury concerns, he has averaged 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game in his career with them, while shooting 46.6% from the field.

In my opinion, considering that Durant will likely not take a contract below $50 million, the ideal split of the available $70 million for the Rockets would be between $55 million per year for Durant and $15 million per year for Eason. They could decide to give Eason a shorter contract so that he can sign a larger extension, potentially when the Rockets have more salary cap space.