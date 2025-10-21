LeBron James Says Cavaliers Are Under The Most Pressure Heading Into The Season

LeBron James believes the Cleveland Cavaliers are under the most pressure heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. Speaking on ‘Mind the Game,’ the Lakers superstar said Cleveland’s success last year raised expectations, and now it’s on them to prove they can take the next step to become a legitimate Finals contender.

“I think it’s pressure from within,” LeBron said. “I think they saw the success they had last year and they play a great style of basketball. That ball is popping, moving, they shoot it well, they pass well. But if I were someone from the outside looking in, they’re putting pressure on themselves to make the next jump. They’re probably thinking, ‘It could have been us vs. OKC in the Finals.’ So we are going to see if guys have made the next step.”

The Cavaliers finished with the best record in the East last season (64-18), only to lose in the Eastern Semifinals to the Indiana Pacers. Now, ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, James says that the Cavs must look beyond the regular season if they want to reach that next level.

“Evan [Mobley] had a great year last year; does he make another step forward? [Darius Garland] was hurt last year; does he come back playing well? How much are they gonna get out of Lonzo Ball? We know what we’re gonna get out of Donovan, but how is it gonna come together? At this point, it’s not about the regular season for them.”

LeBron James has led the Cavaliers before. He began his career there over 20 years ago, and it’s where he first emerged as one of the best players in the game. It wasn’t until 2016 that LeBron won his first title with the franchise, and it forever marked his place in history.

For the first time, the Cavaliers were NBA champions, and it came in a win over, arguably, the greatest team ever assembled (73-9 Warriors). That title is James’ crowning achievement, and it’s also the last time that the Cavaliers have enjoyed such prosperity.

As a franchise, the Cavs have struggled without James, but they are looking to change that narrative. Recently, with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, they have built a new dynasty in the East with the potential for success like they’ve never seen before.

Still, after last year’s loss in the second round, the Cavaliers have a lot to prove right now. As much talent as they have, they’ll have to show they can come together when it counts, and that means finally having a breakthrough in the playoffs.

Without LeBron to guide them, the Cavaliers will have to rely on their new “big three” to take them all the way. Fortunately, Donovan Mitchell has already vowed to make things right and make amends for his previous failures.

If the Cavaliers can channel last season’s lessons into growth, they’ll have a real chance to claim the East. For now, though, LeBron’s words serve as both a challenge and a reminder: talent alone isn’t enough to make history twice.

