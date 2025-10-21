Warriors Reveal Surprising Starting Five For 2025-26 Season

The Golden State Warriors have finalized their starting five for the 2025-26 NBA season. According to ESPN, the lineup will feature Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, a balanced mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent.

That final lineup decision comes just hours ahead of opening night against the Lakers, which is set for Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. EST. Head coach Steve Kerr was on the fence about the starters for days, seemingly deciding who to start alongside Curry, Draymond, and Butler.

Those three led the Warriors to the playoffs last season, where they lost to the Timberwolves in five games in the Western Semifinals. It was a disappointing end to a hopeful Warriors season, but they have faith that better days are ahead. In particular, they believe that a full season with Butler, combined with the addition of Al Horford, will be enough to get them over the top.

Of course, as usual, Curry’s play will determine their success. At 37 years old, heading into his 17th season, Steph’s career is starting to wind down, but he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. With averages of 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on 44.8% shooting last season, he’ll be leading the charge for Golden State and could emerge as a legitimate MVP candidate.

At shooting guard, the Warriors have moved away from Buddy Hield. He’ll be coming off the bench in favor of Brandin Podziemski, who has been a go-to answer in the backcourt for Steve Kerr. At 22 years old, Podziemski’s game is still developing, but his maturity and work ethic on the floor have made him invaluable in the rotation.

The most surprising starter tonight is Jonathan Kuminga. He enacted a brutal standoff with the franchise this past summer that turned downright ugly. He blamed the Warriors for holding him back and hinted at a sour relationship with the coaching staff. Still, it seems the Warriors are giving him a chance to shine this season with a bigger role right out of the gate.

Jimmy Butler is a natural small forward, but he can easily hold his own at the four. His arrival last February put them back in the title picture, and he intends to keep them there as a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player.

Finally, at center, the Warriors are rolling with Draymond Green. While many suspected they’d settle on Al Horford, Draymond can fill the position just as well. Though undersized at the five, his versatility and defensive prowess mean he can disrupt opponents at any position on the floor. Last season, in 68 games, the 6’6” forward averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 42.4% shooting.

At the end of the day, it’s just one of 82 games, but tonight’s showdown will set the tone for the rest of the season. Now that Kerr has decided on this small-ball lineup, it’s up to the starters to carry out his vision and ensure that they don’t fall behind early on.

If the Warriors want to make another deep playoff run, it starts with chemistry. The names in this lineup speak for themselves, but now it’s about proving they can work together under pressure. With Curry still at the helm, Golden State has one last shot to remind the world why they built a dynasty in the first place.