Kevin Durant Takes Blame After Loss To Thunder: “I’ve Got To Be Better”

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Kevin Durant isn’t shying away from responsibility after the Rockets’ tough loss (125-124) to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Speaking to reporters postgame on Tuesday, the 37-year-old veteran took the blame for his team’s defeat, admitting that his late fouls on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ultimately cost Houston the win.

“I fouled somebody at the end, I fouled Shai. I think those two plays are the reason we lost the game. I’ve got to be better,” said Durant, via Chris Baldwin. “I’ve got to stay down, got to stay more disciplined. Those opportunities to get a stop to seal a game, they don’t come around often, so I have to take advantage of those.”

Durant fouled out of the game, ending the night with 23 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 56.3% shooting. He was also subject to boos throughout the night but denied claims of animosity from real Thunder fans.

“It’s not real,” said Durant. “There’s so much love when I come in here. At the hotel, walking around town, every time I come here it’s just so much love and respect, and how much they appreciate my time here. That’s a part of the brand of OKC, to boo me when my name gets introduced, but I think it’s all love after that.”

The Rockets built a steady lead early in the game, but costly mistakes down the stretch cost them the win. For his part, Durant committed some ill-timed fouls in crunch time and missed a key free throw that could have made a difference.

If not for Alperen Sengun (39 points in 48 minutes), the Rockets might have struggled to push the defending champs as far as they did. Without Fred VanVleet or Amen Thompson, who went down late in the game, the Rockets just aren’t nearly as powerful, and it made victory tonight all the more difficult.

The good news is it was just game one of 82. There’s still plenty of basketball left to play, and Durant isn’t going anywhere. After signing a two-year, $90 million contract extension this season, he’s locked in for the long haul, and his game is aging gracefully. Tonight’s disaster aside, he’s still one of the best players in the world, with career averages of 27.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 52.7% shooting.

With so much uncertainty going forward, only time will tell how this chapter ends for Durant. As a two-time champion and former MVP, he’s got nothing left to prove, but he still wants to win, and the Rockets should put him in a position to do that.

If he can stay healthy and maintain his typical playing standards, it may be enough for him to thrive like we haven’t seen since his days with the Warriors. The fact that he’s taking accountability for this first loss is a good sign and shows strong leadership.

At this stage of his career, Durant’s self-awareness separates him from most stars. He’s chasing perfection, not validation, and if the Rockets can rally around that mindset, this loss could end up being the spark that defines their season.

