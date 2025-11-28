Lakers vs. Mavericks Preview: Luka Doncic And Anthony Davis Clash In Revenge Match Against Former Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks meet at 7:00 PM EST at Crypto.com Arena in a matchup that carries far more emotional weight than tournament meaning. The Lakers have already punched their ticket to the NBA Cup knockout stage, while the Mavericks have been mathematically eliminated.

Even so, this game has all the ingredients of a compelling storyline because Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis are set to face their former franchises again, each still tied to the blockbuster trade that shook the league last February.

Luka’s personal battles with Dallas have turned into must-watch theater. In two games against the Mavericks, he has averaged 32.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists, including a memorable return to Dallas where he erupted for 45 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

This season, he has elevated his game even further, playing at a level that has put him firmly in early MVP discussions. Doncic is averaging a career-best 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists while leading the Lakers to a 13-4 record and a five-game win streak.

Austin Reaves has been nearly as impressive, turning into a legitimate co-star in Los Angeles with averages of 27.9 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. LeBron James is easing into his rhythm after missing the start of the season and is contributing 17.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Health-wise, the Lakers are in solid shape. Marcus Smart is questionable, and Deandre Ayton is probable, giving them a chance to strengthen their rotation at the perfect time. They have won eight of their last ten games and look like one of the most balanced teams in the West.

Dallas arrives in Los Angeles in a very different state. They sit at 5-14, 14th in the West, with injuries disrupting their season from the opening week. The Mavericks hope to get a major boost with the potential return of Anthony Davis, who has missed 14 straight games with a calf strain.

His return would mark the first time he plays in Los Angeles since the trade. Last season, when Dallas visited, he was inactive. When the Lakers traveled to Dallas earlier this month, Davis had 13 points and 11 rebounds in what became a difficult loss.

Before his injury, Davis was averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The issue for Dallas is that their roster around him hasn’t carried the load. They enter with the worst offensive rating in the league and have lost seven of their last ten games.

Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and Dante Exum remain out, leaving the Mavericks thin as they rely heavily on rookie Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, and the hope that Davis can anchor both ends of the floor.

Even if the Cup stakes are low, the emotion behind this matchup isn’t. Luka still plays with an edge when facing the team that traded him, and Dallas knows this is a moment where AD will want to prove something of his own. The Lakers are rolling, healthy, and playing with purpose. Dallas is desperate for direction and stability. Put all that together, and this revenge-style meeting has all the tension of a playoff game, even without the bracket implications.