JJ Redick Says Deandre Ayton Has Shown He’s A True Winning Basketball Player

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick couldn’t stop praising Deandre Ayton after the team’s gritty 118-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs, and for good reason. Ayton not only delivered another strong two-way performance, but he also anchored the Lakers’ defense during key fourth-quarter possessions, earning the trust and admiration of his head coach.

Speaking after the game, Redick highlighted Ayton’s transformation and consistency this season.

“I think he has played phenomenal all season. He’s had a phenomenal start to the year. He has embraced his teammates. He has embraced his role. He’s sacrificed, in terms of just being a screener and getting his guys open. He’s finding his spots. He’s just in a really comfortable rhythm right now.”

“He’s doing a lot of stuff, pointing to the defense in the 4th quarter, he was a big part of that, the help-side blocks, the one-on-one blocks. And it’s been really fun to watch him blossom over the last three weeks.”

Ayton finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, shooting an efficient 9-of-13 from the field while hitting all four of his free throws. Beyond the numbers, his presence in the paint was crucial to slowing down Victor Wembanyama, who struggled to establish his rhythm before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Ayton’s vertical contests, defensive rotations, and ability to anchor L.A.’s paint defense helped hold San Antonio to just 38 points inside, a key factor in the narrow win.

The 27-year-old has quietly been one of the Lakers’ most consistent players through the early part of the season. In his first month under Redick, Ayton is averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game on nearly 60 percent shooting, providing a steady interior presence the team has lacked since Anthony Davis’ departure. Once criticized in Phoenix and Portland for inconsistency and effort, Ayton has found a new sense of purpose in Los Angeles.

Redick’s comments reflect a relationship built on accountability and trust, two things that haven’t always defined Ayton’s NBA career. The coach’s straightforward style seems to have connected with the former No. 1 overall pick, who has responded with energy, effort, and buy-in on both ends of the court. Ayton’s willingness to set hard screens, run the floor, and sacrifice touches for teammates like Luka Doncic has been a defining element of the Lakers’ 7-2 start.

The results speak for themselves. Ayton has been instrumental during Los Angeles’ five-game winning streak, recording three double-doubles and anchoring a defense that has improved each week. His chemistry with Doncic has also flourished, particularly in pick-and-roll situations, where Ayton’s soft touch and quick decisions have turned him into an efficient scoring option.

Ayton’s transformation is also changing the narrative around him. After years of questions about motivation, he now looks like a player who fully understands his value within a system. The connection with Redick, who emphasizes defense, spacing, and discipline, has brought out the version of Ayton many believed he could become.

For Redick, Ayton’s growth symbolizes something deeper: the culture shift happening within the Lakers. As the Lakers continue to rise in the Western Conference, Ayton’s steady play has become one of the team’s defining strengths. Once viewed as a gamble, he’s proving to be a foundational piece, the kind of player who helps teams win tough games like Wednesday night’s.

In JJ Redick’s words, Deandre Ayton isn’t just playing well, he’s finally playing winning basketball.