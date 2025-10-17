Steve Nash Details What Deandre Ayton Must Avoid If He Wants To Help Luka Doncic And The Lakers

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton was one of the Los Angeles Lakersmost noteworthy additions this offseason. Given the importance of his signing and his significance to the team’s functioning, Ayton has high expectations placed upon him heading into the new campaign.

In accordance with this, two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash joined “The Zach Lowe Show” to detail a key aspect that Ayton would want to avoid in order to be effective next to Luka Doncic.

“Ayton, I mean, he’s got to have a better year,” Nash stated. “We know he can put up numbers, but is he really going to roll? Like, that’s my big question there. Is he really going to roll to the basket? Because it doesn’t really help the Lakers or Luka help the Lakers if he wants to pop or if he wants to slow down in the short role and become a playmaker.”

Among many things that will be demanded of Deandre Ayton as the team’s starting center, the priority is to serve as a solid pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic. While he is a capable offensive threat from multiple spots on the floor, Nash clearly expressed that he would be most effective rolling to the basket and being a consistent lob threat.

“Like they really need him to want to be a little more dynamic,” he emphasized. “Get in and out, get above the rim, be a vertical threat just to draw the defense, to ask questions so that Luka can do what he does and make the rest of that team better.”

Aside from Deandre Ayton’s impact on offense, the two-time MVP also noted how the Lakers would face challenges on the defensive end. To balance this out, he added it would be crucial for Ayton to constantly be a pick-and-roll threat to help Doncic ensure that the Lakers’ offense “hums”.

The big man’s role appears to be fairly clear, and in many ways, Ayton has shown an inclination to embrace it. Considering his perception of Doncic’s pick-and-roll mastery and his own experience playing alongside capable point guards like Chris Paul, there is enough evidence to suggest that they could be a solid pair.

 

Deandre Ayton Has Been Limited In Preseason

Deandre Ayton’s preseason debut was one of the most highly anticipated events for Lakers fans this summer. Considering the hype surrounding his addition and the potential pairing with Luka Doncic, Ayton’s eventual performance was perceived by many as underwhelming.

It is worth noting that neither Luka Doncic nor LeBron James participated in the game, but Ayton’s tentativeness to shoot was surprising.

Although the big man has followed up with some solid outings since, it is evident that he hasn’t settled in with the rotation just yet. Additionally, considering that he has had very little time playing with the pair of Doncic and James, there could be greater concerns brewing for the Lakers.

After four preseason games, Deandre Ayton averaged 8.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game on 48.1% shooting overall. While these are productive figures, the Purple and Gold will need more impactful contributions from their starting big man.

On this note, the preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night could be a crucial game for Ayton. With Doncic and Austin Reaves both expected to play significant minutes, the Lakers center will have the opportunity to build chemistry.

