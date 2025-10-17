James Harden Takes Cheeky Shot At OKC Thunder’s Style Of Play

James Harden is never one to hold his tongue, and a recently resurfaced clip from Netflix’s Starting 5 shows him doing exactly that. In the scene, recorded during last season, Harden can be seen venting his frustration about the Oklahoma City Thunder’s physical defense and what he felt was inconsistent officiating.

“See what they’re doing to me?” Harden says mid-game, clearly annoyed.

Jeff Van Gundy, the Clippers assistant, responds: “Hitting you?”

Harden fires back, shaking his head. “Why won’t they do that to Shai? We let them play one-on-one… They are not letting me play. We let Shai. It’s a bunch of bullshit on the court.”

I missed this on my initial watch of Starting 5, but James Harden threw a, ‘pause,’ mid-conversation with Jeff Van Gundy during the Clippers-Thunder game 😭😭 “Shai is so good, pause, both ways. But if you give him an angle, he got you.”pic.twitter.com/yLr6Xzi033 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 16, 2025

It was a classic Harden moment, laced with both humor and irritation. The former MVP has spent years drawing fouls and mastering the art of getting to the free-throw line, so his complaint about officiating struck a familiar chord. But what made this clip stand out was who he was talking about: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, the reigning defensive juggernaut of the NBA.

The Thunder built their 2024-25 championship season around relentless defense. They finished first in defensive rating by a wide margin and topped nearly every major defensive category. Lu Dort and Jalen Williams both earned All-Defensive honors, with Dort making the First Team and Williams the Second Team.

Under head coach Mark Daigneault, OKC’s identity was defined by toughness, switching schemes, and constant pressure on opposing ball-handlers.

That defensive edge came with plenty of controversy. Many opponents and fans accused the Thunder of playing overly physical, often crossing the line without getting called for it. Harden’s comments reflected a growing sentiment around the league that OKC’s defense was allowed to get away with more than most teams.

At the same time, their star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, benefited from favorable whistles on the other end.

The game Harden was referring to likely took place early in the season, on November 11th, when the Thunder defeated the Clippers 134-128 in a shootout. Harden posted a near triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, but struggled from the field, shooting just 5-for-15.

Shai, meanwhile, was spectacular. He exploded for 45 points on 13-of-21 shooting, hit four threes, and went 15-of-16 from the line. It was one of the early statement games in what would become a historic MVP campaign.

The Thunder went on to dominate the league, finishing 68-14 and capturing their first NBA title since relocating to Oklahoma City. Shai swept the major awards, winning both regular season MVP and Finals MVP, cementing himself as the face of the league’s next generation.

For Harden, though, the frustration that night said as much about his competitive spirit as it did about OKC’s defense. He has built his legacy on controlling the tempo, drawing fouls, and dictating how the game is played. Against the Thunder, that control slipped away.

Harden’s comment, cheeky as it was, touched a nerve across NBA circles. It reminded everyone that even in a league full of stars, the Thunder had become the new measuring stick for intensity and physicality. And if even James Harden was left exasperated, it was proof that Oklahoma City’s defense had done its job perfectly.