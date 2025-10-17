Should The Knicks Sign Lethal Shooter After Malcolm Brogdon’s Retirement?

The New York Knicks have faced some difficult decisions while finalizing their roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. Following the signings of veteran guards Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon, the Knicks showed an inclination to retain both players to fill out their backcourt depth.

Unfortunately, due to cap constraints brought on by the heavy investment in their starting lineup, New York was forced to gauge trade interest to clear enough cap space to sign both players. However, their plans took a significant turn after Malcolm Brogdon suddenly announced his retirement from the league.

The reasons for Brogdon’s retirement could come down to speculation. Some rumors even indicate that the Knicks’ failure to trigger a trade involving Pacome Dadiet would have cost Brogdon a spot on the roster.

Considering the veteran guard’s production in the preseason, with averages of 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 29.4% shooting from the field, there is reason to believe that New York should explore other options.

With this in mind, revisiting their interest in signing sharpshooting free agent Malik Beasley may prove worthwhile.

Beasley has been linked to several teams this offseason. After an impressive performance with the Detroit Pistons for the 2024-25 season, however, the 28-year-old found himself in murky waters after being investigated for gambling.

Among the several teams showing an interest in him earlier this summer, the Knicks emerged as a frontrunner along with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although recent updates indicated a greater likelihood for the guard to return to Detroit, New York could still make a late attempt at signing him.

For all intents and purposes, Beasley’s play style would align with the Knicks. As a reliable perimeter threat, the guard is already capable of creating open spots on the floor. When factoring in his value as a kick-out option in pick-and-roll sets, he could be hugely beneficial.

Last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game, shooting 43.0% from the field and 41.6% from three-point range. While terrific, it is worth acknowledging that these were his stats as a starter with the Pistons.

Given that he would likely be a bench player on the Knicks, his production and playing time may also be reduced, especially when considering potential clashing roles with Jordan Clarkson.

The Knicks May Struggle To Sign Beasley

As beneficial as Malik Beasley’s addition could be, signing him may not necessarily be as simple for the New York Knicks. Last season, Beasley had a cap hit of $6 million. Although the controversies could potentially reduce the value of his new contract, it is fair to assume that the 28-year-old would still command a similar amount.

The Knicks are already above the first tax apron. Although they have some space below the second tax apron (roughly $3.7 million), it may be quite risky to make a direct attempt at signing the guard.

On this note, New York could find itself in a similar situation where it would have to trigger a trade to sign him. Considering that Brogdon’s contract (non-guaranteed) was valued at approximately $3.3 million, the Knicks would have to include more valuable assets in a potential trade to clear enough cap room.

Due to the Knicks’ current predicament, in the event of a bidding war, it is unlikely that the Knicks or Cavaliers will succeed in signing Beasley. Hence, given the amount of free cap space at their disposal, the Pistons remain the more likely landing spot.