5 Best Nic Claxton Destinations Following Recent Trade Buzz

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton was one of the most highly sought-after big men this offseason. While garnering interest from several teams, including the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, Claxton was projected as a high-value addition for any team looking to become competitive.

Although Claxton’s trade value this summer was high, the 26-year-old ended up staying on the Nets, as the franchise saw him as an integral part of their rotation. Given that Brooklyn also didn’t see much merit in trading him, all avenues to acquire him essentially shut down.

On that note, a recent report by NBA insider Jake Fischer could suggest that Nic Claxton could become available in trade negotiations in the near future.

While mentioning the top big men targets in the trade market, he wrote, “Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton is expected to generate incoming calls to the rebuilding Nets about Claxton’s availability.”

Fischer’s report doesn’t necessarily claim that Claxton is on the way out. However, with the Nets open to receiving offers for him, teams around the league could attempt to acquire the athletic young center.

For the 2025-26 season, Nic Claxton is averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 56.0% from the field. Considering how valuable he could be in the right system, we look at five of the best landing spots for the 26-year-old.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are among the most obvious trade destinations for Nic Claxton. Given their prior interest in him, paired with their need for a talented big man with defensive and rim-protection upside, the Nets center seems like an ideal target.

While the notion of acquiring Claxton is promising, the process could be difficult. Given the big man’s $25.3 million contract, the Warriors would need to offer a valuable asset or pair meaningful role players together to make this deal.

At 10-10 on the season, placing eighth in the West, the Warriors aren’t in a favorable position. With growing concerns about their defense, along with frustrations arising from Jonathan Kuminga’s discontentment with his new role, the Dubs could consider making some changes.

With this in mind, a potential package for the Nets’ big man could include Jonathan Kuminga and Gui Santos, which would enable the Warriors to acquire Claxton.

For the Nets, adding Kuminga to their star core to be quite significant. Given his desire to develop into a star, a rebuilding franchise like Brooklyn would help him improve upon his averages of 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds on 47.8% shooting from the field this season.

In an ideal scenario, the Dubs could also demand some draft compensation, potentially a second-round pick, though this could prove challenging.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls could emerge as an interesting landing spot for the Nets’ big man. Although the Bulls already have a solid big man in Nikola Vucevic, with Jalen Smith doing an impressive job as a backup center, Chicago could consider making an upgrade.

To acquire Nic Claxton, the Bulls would likely have to package an expiring contract, some young talent, and draft capital. With this in mind, a potential offer could feature Zach Collins, Noa Essengue, and a second-round pick.

Collins is yet to play this season, as he continues to recover from a wrist injury. While a reliable big man, with a career average of 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, the Nets may be more interested in his status as an expiring contract worth $18 million.

Meanwhile, Essengue has yet to play meaningful minutes in the NBA. However, as the 12th pick in this year’s draft, he could have value for Brooklyn moving forward.

While this trade could work, the Nets may demand more draft capital in return, which could complicate negotiations.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics, like the Warriors, were also linked with Nic Claxton this offseason. Although there were no reports of negotiations, given Boston’s need for frontcourt upgrades, they may have an interest in trading for the 26-year-old.

For Boston, acquiring Claxton could pose a challenge, primarily because of its offseason salary-shedding exercise. With a severely top-loaded payroll, Boston may face some challenges in making trades.

One potential route to acquire Nic Claxton could involve packaging Anfernee Simons and Xavier Tillman for Claxton, along with a young player like Nolan Traore.

For Brooklyn, acquiring Simons and Tillman has some merit, since their combined contract values would allow them to clear approximately $30.2 million in cap space next summer. Simons’ addition may also be beneficial because of his scoring upside, as he averages 13.7 points and 2.7 assists per game off the bench for Boston this season.

The Nets may not see much merit beyond this. Considering that they would also likely demand draft compensation, the Celtics may be hesitant.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers could be another intriguing landing spot for the 26-year-old. While the Clippers feature a solid big man unit, they could see value in trading for Claxton.

The Clippers are currently among the worst teams in the West. While their poor performance could be attributed to several factors, the average age of their roster has been repeatedly highlighted as a flaw.

L.A. could consider making some trades to acquire younger players. On this note, acquiring Nic Claxton may align with their plans.

A potential trade package for the Nets’ big man would likely feature an expiring contract, such as John Collins, along with a future draft pick. Although Brooklyn may prefer a first-rounder, the Clippers’ limited draft assets may only allow them to offer two second-round picks at best.

For Brooklyn, acquiring Collins helps them improve cap flexibility next summer, given his $26.5 million expiring contract. However, given his averages of 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, the Nets could still find use for him in their rotation.

This trade may not move the needle for either team, but it could be the start of L.A.’s mid-season roster reset.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors may be among the best trade destinations for Nic Claxton this season. Given the current form the team is in, placing second in the East, acquiring the 26-year-old could be a significant boost to their young core.

To acquire Nic Claxton, the Raptors would likely have to package Jakob Poeltl and Ochai Agbaji, along with some second-round picks.

Although Poeltl’s five-year deal may not be of much interest to the Nets, he is positioned as a reliable center with veteran experience. He is averaging 10.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game on 73.3% shooting from the field this season.

Meanwhile, Agbaji has projected a high ceiling as an offensive player when given the opportunity. Considering his career averages of 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds on 44.8% shooting from the field, the Nets could benefit from cultivating him as a bench scorer.

Should Nic Claxton Request A Trade?

Nic Claxton is the last player remaining from the Nets’ “Big Three” era. Given that he has experienced playing winning basketball with some of the league’s elite players, the current scenario doesn’t present a positive outlook for him.

At 3-14, the Nets are among the worst teams in the league. With very little potential to compete for a spot in the playoffs, Brooklyn may end up attempting to secure a lottery pick in next year’s draft.

At 26, Claxton is on the verge of entering his prime. With the potential to be a key contributor on a competitive team, it would be a waste of his talent to stay in Brooklyn. Hence, at this stage, it would be advisable for him to request a trade to join a more competitive team.