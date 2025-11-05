Two Trade Moves For The Toronto Raptors To Become A Legit Playoff Contender

With a 4-4 start to the 2025-26 season, the Toronto Raptors have managed to stay even. However, given the talent at their disposal and their playoff aspirations, the Raptors would hope to be in a better position to open the season.

To the team’s credit, the Raptors are coming off a huge 128-100 win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. With Toronto’s core, led by RJ Barrett, combining for the win, the Raptors gave a brief look at what they are capable of.

As a young team, the Raptors have energy and potential. By the same token, the team also lacks experience, consistency, and poise.

The 2025-26 season is a unique opportunity for several teams in the East to firmly grasp a playoff berth. While the Raptors intend to capitalize on this, it is necessary to structure a roster capable of doing so. With improving roster strength becoming a priority, here are two trades that could help the Raptors become legitimate playoff contenders this season.

Acquire Jrue Holiday From The Blazers

Proposed Trade Details

Toronto Raptors Receive: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Immanuel Quickley

The first trade idea is effectively a guard swap that sees the Raptors acquire Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers acquire Immanuel Quickley.

For the Blazers, this could be an interesting proposition. Although they have enjoyed a fair bit of success early in the season with Holiday in the starting lineup, acquiring a young guard with scoring upside like Quickley may align closely with the team’s current timeline.

Portland boasts some talented players, including Deni Avdija, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe. Given that the team is poised to become more competitive once Damian Lillard returns, possibly in the 2026-27 season, acquiring Quickley could be favorable.

With averages of 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game on 38.2% shooting overall this season, the 26-year-old has the potential to be a productive player in Portland’s rotation.

Meanwhile, acquiring Holiday would be a major boost for the Raptors. A veteran with defensive upside and championship experience could be the ideal piece for a young team like Toronto.

While bolstering the team’s defensive rotation and its backcourt, Holiday contributes with his playmaking and perimeter shooting on offense as well. With his ability to become the team’s defensive anchor next to Scottie Barnes, Toronto could become a far more competitive unit.

This season, Holiday has appeared in seven games and is averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists on 46.9% shooting overall and 31.9% from three-point range. Given that this increase in production could be attributed to a greater role with a developing team, Holiday could safely replicate these figures in Toronto as well.

The Raptors Trade For Nic Claxton

Proposed Trade Details

Toronto Raptors Receive: Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji, 2030 second-round pick

This trade may be easier to pull off than the swap for Holiday, but it would require some serious negotiation all the same. Given that Nic Claxton was mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason, there is some potential for the Raptors to pry him away from Brooklyn.

For the Brooklyn Nets, this deal is intriguing. Jakob Poeltl is a reliable big man. Poeltl provides a strong inside presence, something the Nets could benefit from. With an average of 6.8 points and 6.0 rebounds on 60.7% shooting from the floor, he could be a solid pickup.

Along with Poeltl, the Raptors would also be adding a talented young guard with two-way potential in Ochai Agbaji. The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout season last year, showcasing his elite physical tools and athleticism that complemented his improved scoring skills.

Although he’s had a slow start to the new campaign, averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, he has displayed the potential to be a contributor when given the opportunity.

For the Raptors, this trade could help solidify their core. By adding a young and athletic center with rim protection ability and floor spacing upside, Toronto could become a formidable unit.

The 26-year-old has shown some development early in the season. With averages of 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game, he has the potential to be a contributor on both ends of the floor.

Claxton was one of the most sought-after big men this summer. Although the Nets were fairly intent on retaining him, considering the team’s poor performance to start the campaign, Brooklyn may be willing to make some changes.

Will The Raptors Be A Playoff Team This Season?

With a 4-4 record, the Toronto Raptors are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by half a game. Given that it is still early in the season, the Raptors are only half a game out of securing a playoff berth and one game outside of being a top-four team in the conference.

This is a promising situation for a young team like Toronto. With a healthy roster and some momentum behind them, the Raptors could look to quickly cement themselves as a top-six team, effectively securing a playoff berth. The only challenge at the moment is depth.

While Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and RJ Barrett appear to be in top form, the drop-off in production after them is significant. With the team dependent on these three to produce consistently, the Raptors could face some obstacles should even one of these players suffer an injury.

Hence, for all intents and purposes, the Raptors boast the potential to confidently be a play-in team. However, the demands on their squad to help them secure a playoff berth may be too much to ask at this moment.