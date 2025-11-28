Kings Fan Reveals His Side Of Viral Argument With Zach LaVine

A courtside Kings season-ticket holder explains his heated exchange with Zach LaVine during Sacramento’s game, sharing what sparked the confrontation and what was said.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach Lavine (8) dribbles the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

A courtside incident behind the Kings’ bench sparked major attention last night in Sacramento, and the fan involved is now speaking out the following day. After staying quiet in the moment, he has come forward with his version of what led to the heated exchange with Zach LaVine.

“After the sixth time Zach LaVine leaves his man wide open for a three, Doug Christie calls a timeout, and they come over to the bench,” said the fan. “I say, ‘Yo, we do not pay to watch you not play defense.’ And Zach LaVine looks at me and says, ‘Go home.’ He did not call me a b*tch cause if he did it would have been way worse.”

From there, the tension escalated as he fired back in frustration over the Kings’ collapse and LaVine’s performance.

“So I start letting him have it, like, ‘No, I pay to be here. You go home, you are getting paid over 40 million per year and you got eight points in the fourth quarter. You did not show up.’”

It has been that kind of season for the Kings, who are currently 13th in the West at 5-14. Just a few years removed from their “light the beam” era, the downfall has been swift for Sacramento, leading to the mismatched roster of veterans we see today.

With De’Aaron Fox traded and Domantas Sabonis injured, Keegan Murray is the last remnant of that previous era. Still, even he is getting drowned out behind the play of Zach LaVine, Russell Westbrook, and DeMar DeRozan. Together, they have led the Kings on a downward spiral that has put frustration at an all-time high.

For LaVine specifically, this is not the first time in a toxic situation. Coming from the Timberwolves and then the Bulls, this is his third NBA stop, and it is also somehow his worst one yet.

In 17 games this season, he is averaging 20.1 points (lowest since 2023-24), 3.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 49.0 percent shooting and 37.5 percent from three. Those are decent numbers on paper, but they fail to tell the story on defense, where LaVine is known to be a major liability.

Thanks partly to his mistakes on Wednesday, the Kings gave up 112 points in the loss to Phoenix, and it was the final straw that set the fans off.

What is even more worrying for the Kings is that LaVine refused to take any accountability in the moment, instead choosing to tell off the fan who tried to demand better from a max-level player.

Typically, these types of encounters are avoided as much as possible, but they tend to happen when the situation turns toxic for an organization. In the case of the Kings, it could not be truer right now as they navigate this season with no clear plan.

As it stands now, they’ll need more than heated moments to fix what is slipping. The roster is struggling, the frustration is growing, and the season is getting away from them quickly. How they respond from here will define the rest of their year, but without real change, nights like this will keep happening.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and guard Josh Hart (3) celebrate after defeating the Detroit Pistons during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Josh Hart Hilariously Blames Jalen Brunson For $185K Robbery
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like