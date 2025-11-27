Josh Hart Hilariously Blames Jalen Brunson For $185K Robbery

The Knicks beat the Hornets 129-101 in their most recent matchup on Wednesday night (November 26). Subsequently, news went viral that Josh Hart of the Knicks had become a victim of robbery after it was reported that approximately $185,000 worth of watches were stolen from his hotel room in New York City.

Hart took to social media and saw the news going viral. Considering that Hart’s salary is in millions, the damage was not devastating for him. Or even if it was a harsh feeling of losing something he values a lot, he decided to be lighthearted about it. He saw one of the fans blaming Jalen Brunson for the robbery in jest and hilariously decided to respond to it in agreement.

“Bro is the worst 😂😂😂,” wrote the Knicks star on social media in response to the meme that blamed Brunson.

Bro is the worst 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Glwr1sYahW — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 27, 2025

Josh Hart is owed approximately $60 million over the next three seasons, of which the final year on his contract is a team option. Therefore, one can imagine that while this reported robbery was stinging, Hart could easily afford to make jokes about it.

Brunson and Hart share a strong brotherly relationship on the Knicks. This duo often yanks each other’s chains and even has a podcast together. Thus showing how strong the Knicks’ starting backcourt’s chemistry is.

Just a few hours before the post on his robbery, Hart was already trolling Brunson for another reason on social media. A hilarious moment from the game went viral when an erroneous no-look pass from Hornets’ star LaMelo Ball hit the Knicks’ superstar Jalen Brunson on his face.

Fans were initially focused on trolling LaMelo Ball for this mistake, as this post reached over five million views on X. But Brunson’s teammate from the Knicks, Josh Hart, decided to shift the focus to Brunson and poked fun at his defense.

“Way to use your head, my boy,” wrote Hart in an X post that also went viral with over 2.5 million views. And while Jalen Brunson had an impressive 33-point game, Hart made sure that he did not forget the viral incident from that game.

Josh Hart is currently averaging 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, while shooting 38.2% from three-point range for this season, but he earns his money on the franchise more with what he brings on the defensive end of the floor and the locker room.

Hart has a strong bond with not just Brunson, but almost every member of their starting lineup. Earlier this summer, Hart was trolling Karl-Anthony Towns for bullying kids at a camp, and poked fun at Mikal Bridges for being “stingy” after his $150 million contract extension.

Josh Hart is arguably the glue that keeps this team together. So much so that one could call him the soul of the team. Therefore, I anticipate that barring any extraordinary circumstance, the Knicks would love to keep him there long-term.