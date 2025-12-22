Celtics Overcome 20-Point Deficit To Secure 103-95 Win Over Pacers

The Boston Celtics notched an impressive 103-95 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. After facing severe adversity early on, the Celtics displayed poise and resilience as they went on to secure their third consecutive win.

Monday night’s matchup was truly a game of two halves. The version of the Celtics that won the game looked unrecognizable in the first half.

It all started in the first quarter. Following Derrick White’s three-pointer, both teams seemed to be on even terms, exchanging baskets without giving the other much breathing space.

Slowly but surely, however, Indiana clamped down on defense. This resulted in several missed opportunities for Boston, but the repercussions saw the Pacers gradually extend their lead.

A run late in the quarter helped Boston cut through the deficit. Unfortunately, Indiana’s Quenton Jackson quickly responded with four points, ensuring his team stayed in front.

The second quarter saw more of the same from both teams. The Celtics struggled to respond as the Pacers continued their onslaught, with Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard driving Indiana’s offensive efforts.

The Celtics’ poor defensive showing in the first quarter was quickly addressed in the second, as the team restricted Indiana to 26 points. However, with Boston’s offense failing, Indiana’s lead ballooned to 18 points.

The game appeared to have slipped away from Boston’s grasp, with the lead growing to 20 points early in the third. Suddenly, the tide shifted in the Celtics’ favor. After a massive rotation change, a three-pointer by Anfernee Simons got the ball rolling.

Hugo Gonzalez’s hard-nosed defense stifled Indiana’s ball movement, creating more opportunities for the Celtics. With Boston in control, the team managed to close out the third quarter strong, cutting the deficit down to eight points.

Now within striking distance, the Celtics seemed lethal. Jaylen Brown started the fourth quarter by scoring six points, cutting Indiana’s lead to two in the blink of an eye. Although Jackson responded by scoring two free throws, the momentum had already shifted in the Celtics’ favor.

In the span of a minute, Brown and White took over the Celtics’ offense yet again, successfully establishing a lead. With Indiana’s scoring grinding to a halt, Boston coasted for the rest of the quarter, finishing with a 29-13 scoreline for the fourth to close out the game.

After trailing by 20… Jaylen Brown's tough scoop gives the Celtics their first lead of the game!

Despite the loss, Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard had impressive outings. The duo combined for 45 points, being closely supported by Bennedict Mathurin‘s 16 points and nine rebounds for the game.

Jaylen Brown was undoubtedly the driving force for Boston on Monday night. With a game-high 31 points to go with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks, the Celtics superstar continues to impress.

Brown’s scoring was closely supported by Derrick White (19 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Payton Pritchard (11 points, three rebounds, five assists) in the starting lineup. Anfernee Simons’ contribution of 11 points in 17 minutes also proved vital.

Boston improved to 18-11 on the season after a meaningful team victory. While remaining in a strong position, the Celtics look prepared to make a playoff charge once Jayson Tatum makes his return.