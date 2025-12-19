Celtics Player Ratings: Jaylen Brown And Derrick White Combine For 63 Points In Win Against Heat

The Celtics proved they are still competitive in the Eastern Conference, even if Jayson Tatum is still a long way from returning to the court. No doubt, they were impressive in a 129-116 victory over the Heat on Friday night.

For a half, Boston and Miami were locked in a tug-of-war. The Heat crashed the glass, manufactured extra possessions, and refused to let the Celtics find any rhythm. Then the second half arrived, the threes started falling in bunches, and the game tilted fast. Derrick White couldn’t miss. Jaylen Brown kept applying pressure. And once Boston found separation, Miami never truly got back within striking distance.

This wasn’t a flawless win, but it was a timely one. After a brief skid, the Celtics leaned on shot-making, ball movement, and just enough defense to pull away late. When the dust settled, it was White and Brown who defined the night and made it look a lot less complicated than it actually was. Let’s dive right into the Celtics player ratings.

Jaylen Brown: A+

Game Stats: 30 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 5 turnovers, 9-18 FG, 2-4 3PT, 10-11 FT, 35 minutes

Brown’s night was built on force. He didn’t wait for the game to come to him as he went straight at Miami’s defense and made them deal with him possession after possession. The trips to the line piled up because defenders simply couldn’t stay in front of him. Yes, the turnovers were there, but most came in traffic or off aggressive reads rather than laziness. He rebounded like a forward, facilitated when help arrived, and never let the Heat get comfortable switching. This felt like a leadership performance, not just a scoring one.

Derrick White: A+

Game Stats: 33 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks, 1 turnover, 11-20 FG, 9-14 3PT, 2-2 FT, 36 minutes

White didn’t just get hot; he changed the game. Every time Miami threatened to make a push, he answered it with a shot that felt deflating. The nine threes weren’t forced or rushed; most came in rhythm, off quick reads, and against defenders who were just a step late. What really stood out was how clean everything stayed. One turnover in a night where he handled the ball constantly is borderline absurd. Add in four blocks from the guard spot, and this was one of those nights where he quietly controlled both ends without ever demanding attention.

Sam Hauser: B+

Game Stats: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers, 5-6 FG, 5-6 3PT, 25 minutes

Hauser’s shooting came at exactly the right moments. Just when Miami looked like it might pack the paint or overhelp on Brown and White, Hauser made them pay for it. His confidence never wavered, and his release was quick enough that closeouts didn’t matter. Beyond the shots, he stayed active – moving the ball, cutting when defenders hugged him too tightly, and holding his own defensively. This was one of those bench performances that don’t dominate headlines but absolutely tilt a game.

Anfernee Simons: B+

Game Stats: 14 points, 4 rebounds, 1 turnover, 6-10 FG, 2-5 3PT, 29 minutes

Simons played the role Boston needed him to play. He didn’t try to do too much, didn’t hijack possessions, and didn’t force shots when the offense was flowing elsewhere. Instead, he picked his spots, knocked down open looks, and kept the floor spaced when Miami loaded up on the primary scorers. His efficiency mattered more than volume here. This was a steady, professional night that helped Boston maintain control when rotations stretched.

Neemias Queta: B

Game Stats: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover, 4-6 FG, 2-3 FT, 25 minutes

Queta gave the Celtics reliable minutes in a game that could’ve gotten sloppy inside. He finished what was there, didn’t force offense, and stayed disciplined around the rim. Defensively, he held his ground against a physical Miami frontcourt and didn’t bite on fakes. His passing was a quiet plus – quick kick-outs, simple reads, nothing flashy. This was a strong example of a big man knowing his role and executing it cleanly.

Payton Pritchard: B-

Game Stats: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 0 turnovers, 2-8 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-4 FT, 27 minutes

Pritchard’s jumper never really found a rhythm, but his value showed up in other areas. He pushed the pace when Boston needed energy, kept the ball moving, and avoided mistakes entirely – zero turnovers in nearly 30 minutes is not nothing. Defensively, he stayed engaged, poked balls loose, and competed on the glass despite the size disadvantage. It wasn’t pretty, but it was useful, and sometimes that’s enough.

Jordan Walsh: C+

Game Stats: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 2-6 FG, 2-2 FT, 22 minutes

Walsh’s impact wasn’t about scoring. It was about effort. He crashed the boards, challenged shots, and stayed active on the defensive end even when his offensive touches were limited. The blocks came from timing and anticipation, not gambling. Offensively, he kept things simple: attack closeouts, finish through contact when possible, and move on. Still very raw, but the energy was undeniable.

Chris Boucher: B

Game Stats: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, 2 turnovers, 4-7 FG, 1-2 FT, 29 minutes

Boucher’s length caused problems all night. He disrupted passing lanes, challenged shots at the rim, and helped Boston clean up the glass after a shaky first half. Offensively, he found points by staying active rather than demanding touches – cuts, putbacks, second efforts. A couple of rushed decisions led to turnovers, but the overall impact leaned clearly positive. His energy helped swing the momentum in Boston’s favor.

Josh Minott: N/A

Game Stats: 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals, 1 turnover, 1-1 FG, 7 minutes

Minott’s minutes were short, but he didn’t waste them. He came in with defensive intensity, jumped passing lanes, and brought a spark that briefly lifted the pace. Offensively, there wasn’t much asked of him, and he didn’t try to do more than necessary. For a limited role, this was about as clean and purposeful as it gets.

Baylor Scheierman: N/A

Game Stats: 1 rebound, 6 minutes

Scheierman’s night was over almost as soon as it started. He didn’t get a real chance to settle into the flow of the game, touching the ball only a handful of times and never getting a clean look at the basket. Since he didn’t get at least 10 minutes of action, he doesn’t get a rating.