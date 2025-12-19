Lakers’ Injury Report vs. Clippers: Austin Reaves And Deandre Ayton Remain Out, Rui Hachimura Questionable

The Lakers could be without four key players against the Clippers.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) celebrate the victory against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) celebrate the victory against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers look for their fourth win in five games when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Saturday. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two rivals, and the injury report reveals the Lakers could be without as many as four key players for it.

Deandre Ayton (left elbow soreness), Austin Reaves (left calf strain), Gabe Vincent (low back soreness), and Bronny James (G League) have all been listed as out. Rui Hachimura (right groin soreness), meanwhile, is questionable.

Ayton missed Thursday’s 143-135 win over the Utah Jazz for the 19-7 Lakers due to this same issue, and it’s unclear when he will be back. This will be the fourth game the 27-year-old has missed this season, with one of the previous ones being the 135-118 win over the Clippers on Nov. 25.

The Lakers managed to cope with the absence of Ayton, who is averaging 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game in 2025-26, that night, but he was the only notable player missing back then. There are a few more on the treatment table this time around.

Reaves will be missing a third straight game here with this calf injury. Lakers head coach JJ Redick had stated that the guard would be out for a week on Dec. 13, but made it clear they’ll be cautious with him.

Reaves has shone for the Lakers this season, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game. Given how we have seen calf injuries lead to more serious ailments, erring on the side of caution is the correct approach.

Next, we get to Vincent, who also didn’t feature against the Jazz due to this back issue. The Lakers had announced on Thursday that the 29-year-old would be reevaluated in a week.

Vincent, who is averaging 4.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 2025-26, had previously missed 11 games due to an ankle sprain. That injury bug isn’t staying away.

While Ayton, Reaves, and Vincent appearing on the injury report wasn’t a surprise, Hachimura’s inclusion was. It is unclear when he suffered this groin injury that has put his status for this Clippers game in doubt.

Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26. The Japanese forward has been the Lakers’ best outside shooter this season (45.6% from three), and they’ll miss the spacing his presence provides if he cannot go.

As for the Clippers, they are without Bradley Beal (left hip fracture), Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee sprain), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (left knee soreness), and Chris Paul (Not With Team), while Cam Christie (right foot soreness) is questionable. They enter this contest having lost five in a row, and that poor run has seen them drop to 6-21 on the season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Dec. 23, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Miami Heat forward (6) LeBron James against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Rich Paul Admits He Was Furious Over LeBron James Joining Miami Heat
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like