NBA Fans Troll Jimmy Butler’s Hilarious Plans On NBA All-Star Weekend: “Already Booking A Flight To Cancun”

NBA fans make fun of Warriors star Jimmy Butler for declaring alternative plans on the NBA's All-Star weekend.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
With the new calendar year approaching, the NBA world is preparing itself for the upcoming All-Star weekend in February. The Warriors decided to promote Jimmy Butler among their fans to become an All-Star this year.

As it turns out, Butler had other plans. He does not want to become an All-Star and would rather go on a vacation than get selected on the All-Star team.

“Don’t vote for me, guys. Instead, create a GoFundMe and send me to Barbados ❤️❤️❤️ Thanks in advance. GO WARRIORS,” wrote Butler on Instagram when the team posted his video and asked fans to vote for him.

 

NBA fans saw this response from the Warriors’ veteran star on social media and responded to it on various platforms.

“How do we tell him?”

“Trust me, bro, you ain’t getting any 😭😭😭”

“Millionaire asking regular people for money.”

“Man said, stop the ballots, start the flights.”

He knows he’s not going to make it anyway, so he’s saying this to make it look like he doesn’t want it.”

“Why would he ever think he was getting any votes?”

“Bro is already booking a flight to Cancun as we speak.”

Several such reactions flooded the internet after Butler dropped his comment. Butler has been a six-time All-Star in his career and seems to be at that stage in his career where he is exhausted by the idea of playing on the All-Star weekend.

Moreover, I doubt that he would have been selected for the All-Star weekend this year. He’s averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this season while shooting 51.5% from the field. At the same time, these numbers are still debatable for an All-Star selection if the team were a top team in the West.

The Warriors are currently 13-14 for the season, sitting in eighth seed in the Western Conference. The rising trend of players opting out of involvement during the All-Star weekend is concerning. Even NBA legend Kevin Garnett recently urged the fans not to vote for LeBron James because he does not want to play on the All-Star weekend.

“So listen, all you people out there that’re going to vote for Bron, save your vote. He didn’t play in it last year. Why would you expect him to play?” said Garnett on the latest episode of ‘KG Certified’ with Paul Pierce.

While of course this does not mean James in fact does not want to play, but the idea of seeing a veteran All-Star get comfortable with being on the sidelines for that event is a concerning sight for the NBA.

It is debatable whether Jimmy Butler is an All-Star or not, but the thought that NBA players prefer a vacation instead of giving their fans an incredible matchup on that weekend is not in the competitive spirit of the All-Star weekend’s legacy.

